Is FRP Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FRPH) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at FRP Holdings' (NASDAQ:FRPH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 10% over the past month. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on FRP Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FRP Holdings is:

1.1% = US$4.7m ÷ US$445m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.01.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of FRP Holdings' Earnings Growth And 1.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that FRP Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.9%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, FRP Holdings' flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

We then compared FRP Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 28% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for FRPH? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is FRP Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

FRP Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. This makes us question why the company is retaining so much of its profits and still generating almost no growth? So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by FRP Holdings can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on FRP Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

