FRP Panels and Sheets Market to grow by USD 227.41 Million by 2026, Rise In Urbanization And Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FRP panels and sheets market is projected to grow by USD 227.41 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in urbanization and infrastructure development, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and continuous development in the field of recycling composites will offer immense growth opportunities. However, health hazards associated with FRP panels and sheets might hamper the market growth. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026

FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geographic

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample report.

FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our FRP panels and sheets market report covers the following areas:

The expansion of infrastructure and urbanization are two significant drivers boosting demand for FRP panels and sheets. The main application for composites is in the building sector. The number of smart cities is anticipated to increase significantly during the projected period due to the increasing congestion of urban regions and major metropolitan cities brought on by the growing urban population around the world. The construction industry is being driven by the governments of nations like India, Indonesia, and Thailand, which will improve their economies during the forecast period. Buy a Sample Report.

FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the FRP Panels and Sheets Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the FRP Panels and Sheets Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ashinishi Mktg. and Engg. CO.

  • Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.

  • Brianza Plastica Spa

  • Crane Co.

  • Dongguan MIYABI-FRP

  • Grupo Verzatec SA de CV

  • Higoal FRP

  • Hill and Smith Holdings Plc

  • Intec FRP Products

  • Kalwall Corp.

  • LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH and Co. KG

  • Panolam Industries International Inc.

  • POLSER Composite Products Industry and Trade Inc.

  • Redwood Plastics and Rubber

FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist FRP panels and sheets market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the FRP panels and sheets market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the FRP panels and sheets market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of FRP panels and sheets market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Marine Enzymes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the marine enzymes market segmentation by application (food and beverages, medicine, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Glutamic Acid Market by end-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the glutamic acid market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

FRP Panels and Sheets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

$227.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ashinishi Mktg. and Engg. CO., Bansal Roofing Products Ltd., Brianza Plastica Spa, Crane Co., Dongguan MIYABI-FRP, Grupo Verzatec SA de CV, Higoal FRP, Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, Intec FRP Products, Kalwall Corp., LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Panolam Industries International Inc., POLSER Composite Products Industry and Trade Inc., Redwood Plastics and Rubber, Rochling SE and Co. KG, Shiv Shakti Fiber Udyog, Strongwell Corp., Taizhou Zhongsheng FRP Co. Ltd., US Liner Co., and VETRORESINA LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Brianza Plastica Spa

  • 10.4 Dongguan MIYABI-FRP

  • 10.5 Hill and Smith Holdings Plc

  • 10.6 Kalwall Corp.

  • 10.7 LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.8 Panolam Industries International Inc.

  • 10.9 POLSER Composite Products Industry and Trade Inc.

  • 10.10 Redwood Plastics and Rubber

  • 10.11 Rochling SE and Co. KG

  • 10.12 Strongwell Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026
Global FRP Panels and Sheets Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frp-panels-and-sheets-market-to-grow-by-usd-227-41-million-by-2026--rise-in-urbanization-and-infrastructure-development-to-boost-growth---technavio-301677090.html

SOURCE Technavio

