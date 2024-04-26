Frugal Couple: This Is Our Top Hack for Saving at Restaurants

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dining out can be an enjoyable activity, but with the cost of living rising it can quickly eat into your budget. What would you do in order to save money while dining out at a restaurant?

One couple on TikTok got a lot of attention when they shared their money-saving tactic which involves sharing one fountain drink and enjoying free refills. The video shows each person drinking the beverage they split in coffee mugs provided for the table to be more discreet, while both people also ordered free water in regular cups.

The video received over 1,000 comments and several TikTok users weighed in with comments that praised the couple’s “simple hack”:

“We do this every time.”

“We started doing this too! It’s crazy when two pops adds $8 to your bill.”

“With the prices of soda these days we do the same. $4 for a drink is insane!“

“You actually aren’t required to buy any drinks!”

“The restaurant I work at charges $4 for a can of coke and I’m always floored that people are willing to pay that.”

“My husband and I do this to save money but only because he takes two or three sips the whole meal anyway”.

Is It Okay to Split a Drink at a Restaurant?

Technically, there’s no rule that says people can’t split a non-alcoholic drink at many restaurants, but it may be seen as bad etiquette. Also, a few restaurants may in fact have rules against this so it depends. Some servers also weighed in within the comment section of the TikTok video with mixed opinions:

“When my mom was a server she gave people free drinks.”

“As a server I wouldn’t mind but my manager is definitely gonna get mad at me for my percentages being so low.”

“As a server I never charge for sodas unless it’s a party of 5 or more.”

“My manager literally goes around and will at it to the bill.”

“I’d see this as a server and just charge them for two.”

Ordering Water is Another Option

Water is free and restaurants will usually serve tap water if you’re okay with this. Some TikTok users also commented under the original video stating that they bring flavor packs to put in their water at restaurants to save.

“Our savings tactic is adding crystal light to our waters. The waiters always look lost when they give us water and take back pink lemonade.”

“Pro tip: Order waters and bring flavor packets or Mio when you go out to eat lol.”

Some Additional Ways to Save

Utilizing restaurant apps for discounts and rewards

Opt for lunch specials and early bird menus

Split an entree instead

Sign up for restaurant newsletters or exclusive offers

