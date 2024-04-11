Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 15 Ways To Stretch Your Leftovers To Save Money

Amy Newton-McConnel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects food prices to continue to cool this year, you may still need to save money on your grocery bill to help offset other rising costs. In addition to shopping smartly and planning your meals, think about how you can get the most from the food you buy and prepare.

The frugal living expert Kate Kaden often talks about how she creatively uses leftover food to make dishes and reduce her grocery expenses. In a YouTube video included in her Frugal Friday series, she suggested these 15 ways you can stretch your leftovers.

Plan a night when your family will enjoy your leftovers. Kaden recommended setting aside fridge space for organizing them.

Store your proteins so you can use them in a variety of meals.

Heat leftovers on the stove or in the oven instead of the microwave so they will have a better texture and taste more flavorful.

Quesadillas made with spare veggies, meats, cheeses and other staples can be a good treat.

Leftover basics like cheese, meats and eggs can go toward creating delicious omelets for any meal.

Use pasta leftovers as a base for a quick stir fry.

Take your leftover veggies and meat and create your favorite salad.

You can never go wrong with pizza, so think of ways to use your leftovers as toppings.

Combine your leftovers to make a flavorful soup.

Leftover cheese and bread can make a simple grilled cheese sandwich. Liven it up with caramelized onions, avocado and bacon.

Add a fried egg on top of roasted vegetables and/or grains.

Make to-go burritos with your leftover veggies, meats and sauces.

Use leftover meats for sandwiches. Kaden highlighted a delicious turkey and gravy sandwich.

Heat leftovers to put in a bowl with your preferred toppings. You can check the countless bowl recipes online for inspiration.

Take advantage of what you have in your pantry to enjoy even more meal options for your leftovers.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 15 Ways To Stretch Your Leftovers To Save Money