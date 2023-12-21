Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 10 Practical Stocking Stuffers for Frugal People

J. Helgason / Shutterstock.com

Still looking for last-minute stocking stuffers? Kate Kaden, a YouTuber dedicated to frugal living, shared a video revealing her top 10 stocking stuffers perfect for gifting the frugal person in your life.

Every frugal person is different, so Kaden said viewers may adjust some of these picks depending on the person they’re shopping for. Every item recommended by Kaden is under $10, making these stocking stuffers extra budget-friendly. Without further ado, here are Kaden’s must-buy practical stocking stuffers.

1. Eyedrops

Kaden, who has allergies, said she always needs eyedrops but never seems to have them handy. Gifting eyedrops, like a small tube of Visine, is a practical stocking stuffer that is useful to its recipient and helps them save money.

2. Deodorant

Kaden’s favorite deodorant is Dove’s Spray On Deodorant. This deodorant tends to vary in price, but is typically about $7 to $10 — a price tag Kaden said is “crushing.”

If the frugal person in your life loves a specific brand of deodorant, you’re helping them save money and creating a gifting tradition. This may (hopefully!) be a repeat stocking stuffer for years to come.

3. Lip Balm

When gifting lip balm, Kaden said you can’t go wrong buying Chapstick or Burt’s Bees. Savvy GOBankingRates readers will notice that many of our stocking stuffer roundups include lip balm, with many brand name lip balms available to buy for much less at dollar store chains like Dollar Tree.

4. Foaming Hand Soap

Kaden loves foaming hand soap, especially the soaps sold at Bath & Body Works. What she doesn’t love is paying full price for it, which makes this a great stocking stuffer gift idea for the practical frugal person in your life.

5. Candle Lighter

In previous vlogs, Kaden has mentioned candle lighters are one of the best things you can buy at Dollar Tree. It’s also the perfect stocking stuffer for those on tight budgets who love to light candles in their home.

As a gifting pro tip, Kaden recommends anyone gifting a candle during the holidays, whether it’s a stocking stuffer or a present, includes a candle lighter.

6. Shower Gel and Body Wash

Bonus points to anyone who makes their stocking stuffer a shower gel/bubble bath. When adding this in as a stocking stuffer, Kaden recommends adding in a loofah for added luxury.

7. Smartphone Car Mount

Buying this stocking stuffer not only helps frugal individuals save money, but it keeps them safe on the road. Kaden said she uses her smartphone’s GPS while driving her car. Having a car mount ensures the phone stays mounted on the dashboard and keeps her from fumbling around trying to find her phone.

8. Hair Ties and Barrettes

Kaden, who wears her hair up regularly, said she always needs hair ties and barrettes to fasten her hair back. When shopping for stocking stuffers, Kaden recommends shoppers consider the person they’re buying for and whether they can get them anything hair related.

Once again, eagle-eyed GOBankingRates readers know hair ties and scrunchies regularly make our stocking stuffer roundups. Many fun and fashionable hair accessories can easily be picked up at dollar stores, which helps shoppers save some money.

9. Socks

Socks are a practical, affordable and welcome stocking stuffer for everyone — especially during the winter months.

Kaden said if the frugal person in your life enjoys something specific, like coffee, you can even shop for funky themed socks, like a pair with coffee mug designs all over them.

10. Cool Keychain

Not everyone may want this stocking stuffer, but Kaden said she likes to have an identifiable keychain. Sometimes keychains end up on a frugal person’s “I’ll buy it someday” list but are never purchased. If you’re out doing a final stocking stuffer shopping run and see a keychain you know will be meaningful for the person you’re shopping for, get it for them.

“Remember when you’re shopping for your frugal person: what is important to them?” said Kaden. “What makes them tick? What can they truly find useful? What can save them money later?”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 10 Practical Stocking Stuffers for Frugal People