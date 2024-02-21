Frugal Shopping Hack: 5 Seasonal Items To Stock Up on at the End of Winter

mladenbalinovac / iStock.com

Thrifty shoppers look forward to seasonal transitions as a chance to save money, and they know the spring thaw brings opportunities to warm up their financial lives. With brighter weather comes incoming merchandise that retailers can’t stock until they get rid of the stuff they couldn’t sell during winter.

That’s where the sales come in.

Here’s a look at the best items to stock up on at the end of winter. Frugal shoppers are scouting for deals now — and you should, too.

Winter Clothing

Most end-of-season sales and discounts come down to one thing — sellers have to offload excess inventory to make way for the coming season’s new arrivals.

“New spring apparel items are already hitting shelves, and retailers will want to make room for those,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. “Most retailers that sell clothing will be discounting these items, but for the biggest selection and discounts, department stores like Macy’s and JCPenney may be your best bet. Watch for clearance-level savings to reach 80% off or more, and it’s best to start looking for these deals now.”

Ramhold said that a lot of items were included in Presidents Day sales, “and from there the selection will continue to dwindle for the rest of the season.”

Winter Accessories

It’s not just winter clothing. Ramhold also said to expect dramatic price reductions on most of the things you bundle up with in addition to your winter clothes to stay warm during the coldest months.

“With the season winding down, plenty of retailers will have jackets, coats, sweaters, boots, and winter accessories like scarves gloves, and hats deeply discounted in an effort to clear them out,” she said.

Here, too, Ramhold said to start looking for discounts now and that you’ll probably find the best deals on the biggest selection of items at traditional department stores.

Outdoor Gear

If you’re in the market for camping or hiking gear — or anything related to outdoor activities — Ramhold said now is the time to shop for discounts.

“Stores like REI, Patagonia, and Columbia will be your best bet for finding things like sleeping bags for cold weather, all-season tents, and warm clothing like base layers and fleece as well as beanies to ward off the chill.”

Ramhold added that you’ll see discounts of at least 50% off by the end of February and “true clearance-level discounts” by March at the latest.

“Don’t wait too long on these items, though,” she said. “The best deals will sell out quickly, so if you wait until March to start looking, you may find that you’ve missed out.”

Winter Sports Gear

If the ski slopes or ice rinks are part of your winter passion, now is the time to save money on notoriously expensive winter sports gear.

“This is another one you’ll want to look to outdoor stores for, so be sure to look into discounts at retailers like REI for things like ski and snowboarding equipment,” Ramhold said. “However, it’s worth looking at other sporting goods stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods as well to see what kinds of items they have discounted.”

Like outdoor gear, Ramhold said to start scouting for savings now, but that sales will probably peak at the start of March when winter is officially in the history books.

“Either way, expect early discounts to be around 40% to 50% off,” Ramhold said. “Though they should be higher in March as retailers try to clear out stock.”

Fitness Equipment

In a post on DealNews, Ramhold explained that January and June typically offer the best deals on fitness gear. That’s because people buy workout equipment when they make New Year’s resolutions and then again six months later when they realize it’s time to go to the beach.

“But what you might not think about is buying fitness equipment in February,” Ramhold wrote on DealNews. “Plenty of people buy new pieces of gear in January and never open them, or only use them once or twice before their motivation wanes. Because of that, they may return the products before the window is up, which means retailers could have another influx of fitness items in February that they’re desperate to offload. Watch for both open-box and new fitness equipment to be on sale in February, as stores move past the ‘new year, new you’ narrative and into products for spring.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Frugal Shopping Hack: 5 Seasonal Items To Stock Up on at the End of Winter