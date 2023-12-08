Frugl Group Insider Buyers Pleased With AU$875k Return On Investment

Insiders who bought Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 11% drop. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the AU$874.9k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth AU$1.75m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Frugl Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frugl Group

The MD & CEO Tat Woo Bng made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$488k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.004 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.008), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Frugl Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Frugl Group insiders own about AU$3.9m worth of shares (which is 50% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Frugl Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Frugl Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Frugl Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Frugl Group has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: Frugl Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.