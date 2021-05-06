U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims set a new pandemic-era low last week

Another 498,000 Americans filed new jobless claims 538,000 expected

Fruit Attraction, the Spanish trade fair, is getting ready for its re-encounter with the horticulture sector on 5-7 October

·2 min read

  • In parallel to the event, the fair is to connect the whole horticulture community 365 days a year through the Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect platform, a digital tool that enhances and complements the in-person event with new functionalities.

  • The priority participation period is now open until 28 April.

  • Outside the European Union, Canada is the second biggest export destination for Spanish fruit and veg.

MADRID, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Fruit Attraction, one of the main international trade fairs of the horticulture sector, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, is to hold its in-person edition on 5-7 October in Madrid. This means that the commercial re-encounter of the horticulture sector just so happens to be taking place in year that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has declared the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables.

This event is the main channel through which to promote the horticulture sector and it aims to contribute to facilitating business among all participants in the value chain. The in-person edition will be complemented with the LIVEConnect digital platform. The platform was launched in 2020 as new work tool and it will become operational this May. Through it, the fair will connect the entire horticulture community 365 days a year.

The Fruit Attraction 2021 exhibitor registration period is now open until 28 April, when the first priority deadline ends. In May, space selection meetings will be held via digital means and, subsequently, the Participation Application Process will continue to be active online.

Raúl Calleja, events manager, said that "IFEMA MADRID has an ambitious health safety strategy. A protocol has been implemented that comprises all the measures required

to manage the flow and movement of attendees: capacity controls, safe distancing, digital registration, body temperature measuring and the use of the latest technology to count the number of attendees and, particularly, to filter the air in the halls, among other innovations in this area.

Horticulture market between Spain and Canada

Outside the European Union, Canada is the second biggest export destination for Spanish fruit and veg. The country received over 49,966 tonnes of horticulture produce in 2020, worth 50.5 million euros. Plums and citrus fruit are among those most sought-after Spanish fruits.

For further information, visual material and interviews:
Sandra Martín
Email: smartin@cciba.net
Telephone: +34 91 575 71 21

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruit-attraction-the-spanish-trade-fair-is-getting-ready-for-its-re-encounter-with-the-horticulture-sector-on-5-7-october-301283803.html

SOURCE Fruit Attraction

