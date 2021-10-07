U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    +22.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,431.00
    +140.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,862.50
    +103.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.90
    +11.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -0.81 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4150
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,931.81
    +3,362.31 (+6.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.22
    +52.12 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,792.38
    +263.51 (+0.96%)
     

Fruit So Close To Nature, Nature Wants It Back

·3 min read

Dole's latest campaign launches 'Zero Added Sugar' Fruit Bowls® in Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food & Beverage Group of Dole Sunshine Company (Dole) launches new Fruit Bowls®, a convenient healthy snack with Zero added sugar, with a new integrated campaign rolled out in different parts of Asia. As a snack, Fruit Bowls is so close to natural fruit that nature will want it back. The campaign depicts unsuspecting Fruit Bowl eaters as wildlife – a panda, gorilla, and bear – infiltrate home, office, and parks in a quest to take their snack back.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/152677/dole_packaged_foods_logo.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/152677/dole_packaged_foods_logo.jpg

The three spots – conceptualized and shot by the Grey Group – put a humorous spin on the importance of natural ingredients for Dole. As an office worker dodges a gorilla, fights off a bear and an unsuspecting home snacker is pursued by a panda, consumers are alerted to the fact that these snacks may be a little too close to nature and to expect surprises.

"As part of Dole's Promise of bringing prosperity to People and the Planet we are committed to delivering fruit as close to nature as possible, even when its packaged," says Rupen Desai, Global CMO for Dole Sunshine Company. "The team at Dole and Grey had a lot of fun bringing these ideas to life as we celebrate and showcase product uniqueness in a different light."

This step towards all-natural ingredients and a commitment to clean labels brings Dole closer to fulfilling its Promise of zero processed sugar in their products by 2025.

"Healthy snacking is on the rise across the region as appetite for small bites replaces larger meals, as consumers look for healthier and more nutritious foods. Foods and snacks close to nature deliver on this shift in eating habits", says Aashim Malhotra, Vice President and Managing Director APAC Region, Dole Sunshine Company - Food and Beverage Group. "Reaching for a Fruit Bowl that even wildlife would covet sends a clear message of a snack as close to nature as we believe you can get."

"Because the Dole team has such a clear and inspiring purpose, we were able to engage teams from across the global network to find the simplest and most inspiring idea," says John Patroulis, Global Chief Creative Officer, GREY. "Dole is working to do great things in the world, we're excited to be part of that mission."

See the spots here {gorilla, bear and panda} and learn more about Dole's commitments at DoleSunshine.com.

About The Dole Sunshine Company

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit DoleSunshine.com.

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/152677/dole_packaged_foods_logo.jpg

SOURCE Dole Sunshine Company

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Lab Shares Surge on NASA Solar Sail Launch Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. surged as much as 25% in late trading Wednesday after the company said it won a contract to launch a NASA technology demonstration next year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Reshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reim

  • Plug Power Dives Deeper Into Hydrogen Technology Production

    Hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power and South Korea's SK E&S are going to make equipment for the coming hydrogen economy in Asia

  • Companies strike $1.9B Colorado natural gas pipeline deal but investor Icahn says they're overpaying

    The 2,160-mile pipeline network and natural gas hub near Meeker found a new buyer after Berkshire Hathaway walked away.

  • GM, General Electric agree to develop rare earth materials used in EV manufacturing

    In yet another sign that automakers are determined to get ahead of the supply chain curve, General Motors said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric for the supply of rare earth materials, the kind used to manufacture electric vehicles and clean energy equipment. The nonbinding agreement is with GE’s clean energy arm, GE Renewable Energy.

  • Fortescue buys 60% stake in Dutch-based renewable energy firm

    Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) is part of Fortescue Metals' plan to become the world's first major supplier of green iron ore, and aims to supply 15 million tonnes of green hydrogen globally by 2030. Fortescue Metals, the world's No.4 iron ore producer, is pursuing some of the most ambitious green plans in the industry with its efforts to diversify into renewable energy and green hydrogen through FFI.

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • Carbon offsetting is 'pure greenwash': Greenpeace

    The model allows polluting companies to offset their emissions by buying credits from projects that reduce or avoid the release of climate-warming CO2 elsewhere, such as mass tree plantings or solar power farms, which could be worth $50 billion by 2030 according to a task force created to scale up the market.Environmental advocates such as Greenpeace say this is allowing big emitters like oil majors to put off cutting their own emissions and avoid divesting from hydrocarbons, a primary source of greenhouse gases that cause global warming."There's no time for offsets. We are in a climate emergency and we need phasing out of fossil fuels," Greenpeace's Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said at the Reuters Impact conference.She said one issue with planting trees as offsets was that it takes 20 years for trees to grow and offset emissions happening right now. In the interim wildfires could destroy the chance of reductions."These offsetting schemes ... are pure 'greenwash' so that the companies, oil companies, can continue to do what they've been doing and make a profit," she said.

  • Did a wayward ship anchor cause Orange County oil spill? Here's what we know

    The offshore waters along the Orange and Los Angeles county coasts are teeming with cargo ships waiting to get into the ports of L.A. and Long Beach.

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

  • Moon Township company partners with Enel X to make second joint microgrid in Puerto Rico

    Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), with its electrical sector headquartered in Moon Township, is partnering with Enel X to built a second microgrid system in Puerto Rico. The new microgrid will generate and store power via the sun and will be located at the Eaton Las Piedras manufacturing facility, where the company produces residential circuit breakers. "The increasing frequency and impact of climate emergencies underscore the need for far more sustainable and resilient power," Brian Brickhouse, president of Eaton's electrical sector, Americas region, said.

  • Rocket Lab stock surges after NASA deal to launch solar sail announced

    Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares soared higher in after-hours trading Wednesday, following an announcement that the company has been chosen to fly an experimental solar sail into space.

  • Climate change is a huge threat, so why isn't everyone talking about it?

    Climatologist Katharine Hayhoe said more than half of U.S. adults are concerned about climate change, but only about a third of us ever talk about it.

  • Pipeline from California oil spill was moved 105 feet along sea floor

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Reuters) -A section of the oil pipeline that burst off the Southern California coast was displaced 105 feet (32 meters) across the ocean floor, officials said on Tuesday, fueling speculation that a ship's anchor may have caused the environmental disaster. The revelation came as the U.S. Coast Guard and drilling company Amplify Energy Corp came under further scrutiny about the time it took to respond to the spill, amid reports that mariners first reported seeing oil in the water on Friday night, when official notification did not come until Saturday around midday.

  • North American Metals & Mining first: BMO helps Sandstorm Gold Royalties achieve ESG goals with Sustainability-Linked Loan

    BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO), acting as sole Sustainability Structuring Agent, has announced a financing deal with royalty company Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm" or "Sandstorm Gold Royalties"). Adopting a Sustainability-Linked Loan structure as part of its 2021 revolving credit facility renewal enables Sandstorm to link its ESG strategy and cost of capital, reinforcing and demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

  • Explaining why ‘green hydrogen’ is our best (maybe only) option for getting to net-zero carbon by 2050 and halting climate change

    Producing hydrogen without emissions is quite expensive right now, but it will inevitably be the cheapest source of renewable energy for many applications that electric batteries can't solve

  • Analyst Report: Dominion Energy, Inc.

    Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 93,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. In 2019, Dominion completed a liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland and is now beginning a 5.2 GW wind farm 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast. The wind farm would be one of the largest in the U.S.

  • GM and GE agree to develop supply chains to support EV production, renewable energy growth

    General Motors Co. and General Electric Co. said Wednesday that they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to improve supplies of rare earth materials, magnets, copper and electrical steel used in making electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment. The automaker and industrial conglomerate will first focus on creating a North America- and Europe-based supply chain for magnet manufacturing, and will then collaborate on establishing new supply chains for additional materials, such as cop

  • Gas Prices, Europe’s Energy Crunch Threaten Biden Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Allies of the oil and coal industry have seized on energy crises overseas and rising gasoline prices in the U.S. to counter President Joe Biden’s plans to combat climate change and force a rapid shift to renewable power. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After C

  • Shareholders table resolutions with Australia's banks to stop fossil fuel financing

    A group of shareholders filed climate change resolutions with three of Australia's Big Four banks on Thursday, asking them to abide by their self-declared support for net-zero emissions by 2050 and stop financing fossil fuels. The resolutions ask for a firm commitment from Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank not to fund any fossil fuel projects, in line with calls by the International Energy Agency (IEA) https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/radical-change-needed-reach-net-zero-emissions-iea-2021-05-18.

  • In dry California, some buy units that make water from air

    The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.