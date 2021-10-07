Fruit So Close To Nature, Nature Wants It Back

Dole's latest campaign launches 'Zero Added Sugar' Fruit Bowls® in Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food & Beverage Group of Dole Sunshine Company (Dole) launches new Fruit Bowls®, a convenient healthy snack with Zero added sugar, with a new integrated campaign rolled out in different parts of Asia. As a snack, Fruit Bowls is so close to natural fruit that nature will want it back. The campaign depicts unsuspecting Fruit Bowl eaters as wildlife – a panda, gorilla, and bear – infiltrate home, office, and parks in a quest to take their snack back.

The three spots – conceptualized and shot by the Grey Group – put a humorous spin on the importance of natural ingredients for Dole. As an office worker dodges a gorilla, fights off a bear and an unsuspecting home snacker is pursued by a panda, consumers are alerted to the fact that these snacks may be a little too close to nature and to expect surprises.

"As part of Dole's Promise of bringing prosperity to People and the Planet we are committed to delivering fruit as close to nature as possible, even when its packaged," says Rupen Desai, Global CMO for Dole Sunshine Company. "The team at Dole and Grey had a lot of fun bringing these ideas to life as we celebrate and showcase product uniqueness in a different light."

This step towards all-natural ingredients and a commitment to clean labels brings Dole closer to fulfilling its Promise of zero processed sugar in their products by 2025.

"Healthy snacking is on the rise across the region as appetite for small bites replaces larger meals, as consumers look for healthier and more nutritious foods. Foods and snacks close to nature deliver on this shift in eating habits", says Aashim Malhotra, Vice President and Managing Director APAC Region, Dole Sunshine Company - Food and Beverage Group. "Reaching for a Fruit Bowl that even wildlife would covet sends a clear message of a snack as close to nature as we believe you can get."

"Because the Dole team has such a clear and inspiring purpose, we were able to engage teams from across the global network to find the simplest and most inspiring idea," says John Patroulis, Global Chief Creative Officer, GREY. "Dole is working to do great things in the world, we're excited to be part of that mission."

See the spots here {gorilla, bear and panda} and learn more about Dole's commitments at DoleSunshine.com.

About The Dole Sunshine Company

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit DoleSunshine.com .

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.



Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

