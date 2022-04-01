U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Product Innovations | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit-flavored soft drinks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Britvic Plc, Brooklyn Soda Works, Callaway Family Co., Cool Mountain Beverages Inc., Dabur India Ltd., DRY Soda Co., Hydro One Beverages, Jones Soda Co., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, and The coca-cola co. are some of the major market participants The fruit-flavored soft drinks market value is set to grow by USD 23.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our fruit-flavored soft drinks market report covers the following areas:

Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

Product innovations are one of the key drivers supporting the fruit-flavored soft drinks market growth. Players are continuously innovating their products in terms of ingredients, formulation, packaging, and other aspects to increase sales. Realizing the potential of the growing health and wellness trend among consumers, players are introducing products with added benefits. For instance, in April 2019, PepsiCo launched three new cola flavors, namely Pepsi Lime, Pepsi Berry, and Pepsi Mango. The new product uses a combination of sugar, acesulfame K, and aspartame. This new combination is claimed to reduce the sugar content in the product by about 50%. Thus, continuous product innovations will help in the growth of the global fruit-flavored soft drinks market during the forecast period.

However, the increasing obesity rates and health-related issues are the factors hindering the fruit-flavored soft drinks market growth. An adult with a body mass index between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight and one with a body mass index of more than 30 is obese. Obesity results in high blood pressure, diabetes, joint problems, and various other issues. With the increasing awareness of the seriousness of such conditions, consumers have actively started limiting their intake of sugar and high-calorie food and beverage products. This factor will negatively affect the sales of carbonated fruit-flavored soft drinks, juices, and other soft drink products. The annual medical cost related to obesity is increasing yearly in the US. Such factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample report now!

Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The fruit-flavored soft drinks market share growth in the fruit-flavored carbonated soft drink segment will be significant for revenue generation. The volume sales of popular brands of fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola decreased in 2020. The sales of fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks are declining due to the growing popularity of bottled water and other alternative drinks among consumers. However, the players in the market are trying to overcome the negative image of fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks by introducing products that are free from sugar and have low calories such as Diet Pepsi and Diet Coke. Such initiations by players will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the fruit-flavored soft drinks market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing investments, introduction of new products, and product innovations will facilitate the fruit-flavored soft drinks market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fruit-flavored soft drinks market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fruit-flavored soft drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fruit-flavored soft drinks market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruit-flavored soft drinks market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

  • The food sweetener market share is expected to increase by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%. Download a free sample now!

  • The fruit tea market share is expected to increase by USD 1.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%. Download a free sample now!

Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 23.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.11

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Britvic Plc, Brooklyn Soda Works, Callaway Family Co., Cool Mountain Beverages Inc., Dabur India Ltd., DRY Soda Co., Hydro One Beverages, Jones Soda Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, and The coca cola co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fruit-flavored non-carbonated soft drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Brooklyn Soda Works

  • 10.4 Callaway Family Co.

  • 10.5 Cool Mountain Beverages Inc.

  • 10.6 DRY Soda Co.

  • 10.7 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • 10.8 Monster Energy Co.

  • 10.9 Nestle SA

  • 10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.11 Red Bull GmbH

  • 10.12 The coca cola co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruit-flavored-soft-drinks-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-product-innovations--17000-technavio-reports-301515015.html

SOURCE Technavio

