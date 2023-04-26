Fruit pulp market in India to grow by USD 151.3 million between 2022 and 2027; Expansion of organized retail landscape identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the fruit pulp market in India , and it is expected to grow by USD 151.3 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Click & Get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

The expansion of the organized retail landscape is identified as the key trend in the market. The proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores has led to the expansion of organized retail in India. This is increasing the sales of fruit pulp products such as juice, baby food, and raw fruit pulps through these channels. Vendors rely on these retail stores and compete against each other for the limited shelf space. Besides, the shift in consumer shopping patterns toward supermarkets and hypermarkets has increased the importance of organized retailers. Busy work schedules and hectic lifestyles and the need for convenience have increased consumer shopping through organized retail stores that offer a wide assortment of products under a single roof. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABC Fruits, Aditi Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Dreamland Agrofresh Products, Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Madhur Food Park, MANCO FOODS, Manuj Enterprises, Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt Ltd, Patidar Agro and Food Products, Peony Food Products, Royal Foodstuffs Pvt. Ltd., S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Shimla Hills (SHOP Ltd.), Srini Food Park (Pvt) Ltd., Suyog Food Products, TMN International, Varun Agro Processing Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vision Agro Foods, and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuation in raw material costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rapid urbanization and the rise in per capita income have led to a considerable shift in the lifestyles and food habits of consumers in India. In addition, hectic lifestyles and deteriorating health conditions have led consumers to adopt healthy eating habits. This is leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of healthy products such as pulp-based juices, milkshakes, baby food, and yogurts. Also, the rising consumer demand for low-fat and non-fat fruit products has increased the consumption of food products made of fruit pulp. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Fruit Pulp Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation

The fruit pulp market in India is segmented as below:

Type

Application

The market growth in the mango segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is supported by the increased cultivation of organic mangoes across India. The high production of mangoes has encouraged several vendors to significantly use mango pulp in preparing various food products, including juices, jellies, milkshakes, ice creams, candies, cakes, mocktails, cocktails, and baby food. Also, the health benefits of mangoes have further increased their use in various food products, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Fruit Pulp Market in India 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fruit pulp market in India report covers the following areas:

Fruit Pulp Market in India 2023-2027: Major Challenge

The fluctuation in raw material costs will challenge the growth of the market. The increasing disparity between demand and availability is resulting in the fluctuation of the prices of raw materials. The increase in the prices of fruits, additives, and others increases manufacturing costs, which reduces the profit margins of vendors. In addition, shorter lifespans and the risk of spoilage during transportation affect the prices of raw materials, thereby negatively affecting the growth of the market.

Fruit Pulp Market in India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fruit pulp market in India, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fruit pulp market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Aditi Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Dreamland Agrofresh Products

Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

Madhur Food Park

MANCO FOODS

Manuj Enterprises

Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd.

Paradise Juice Pvt Ltd

Patidar Agro and Food Products

Peony Food Products

Royal Foodstuffs Pvt. Ltd.

S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Shimla Hills (SHOP Ltd.)

Srini Food Park (Pvt) Ltd.

Suyog Food Products

Fruit Pulp Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fruit pulp market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the fruit pulp market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fruit pulp market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruit pulp market vendors in India

Fruit Pulp Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 151.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 7.35 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Fruits, Aditi Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Dreamland Agrofresh Products, Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Madhur Food Park, MANCO FOODS, Manuj Enterprises, Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt Ltd, Patidar Agro and Food Products, Peony Food Products, Royal Foodstuffs Pvt. Ltd., S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Shimla Hills (SHOP Ltd.), Srini Food Park (Pvt) Ltd., Suyog Food Products, TMN International, Varun Agro Processing Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vision Agro Foods, and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

