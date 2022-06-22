Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Cargill, Kerry Group, AMD and Others

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market by Category (Fruits and Vegetables), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Type (Concentrates, Pastes & Purees, NFC Juices, and Pieces & Powders), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The fruit & vegetable ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 207.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 280.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by increasing awareness about the natural ingredients and the cost-effectiveness offered by them, along with the enhanced functionalities they provide.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of 6.4% during the forecast period

The fruit & vegetable ingredients market in Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% due to the improved agricultural growth over the past decade, as well as the advancements in the food & beverage industry in this region, which have resulted in new opportunities for the fruit & vegetable ingredients market. The rising middle-class population, high disposable incomes the population, and increased demand for healthy and nutritious food & beverage products with natural fruit & vegetable ingredients, drive the growth of the fruit & vegetable ingredients market.



The pieces and powders segment dominates the market with 37.2% of the total market share in terms of value

The pieces and powders segment dominates the market with 37.2% of the total market share in terms of value. Pieces & powders, in its native form, is more suited for ready-to-eat food product applications and is thus gaining a significant level of importance, especially in Europe.

Key Players

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Dohler GmbH

Kerry

Sensient Technologies

AGRANA Beteiligungs

SunOpta

SVZ International

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Hans Zipperle Ag

Baor Products

Saipro Biotech Private Limited

RFI Ingredients

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market

4.2 Europe: Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Type & Country (2022)

4.3 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, by Type, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Share, by Type & Region, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.5 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.6 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, by Category, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.7 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, by Nature, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Food Preservatives

5.3.1.2 Health-Promoting Activities and Government Initiatives

5.3.1.3 Growing Popularity of Convenience Foods

5.3.1.4 Rise in Global Trade of Fruits & Vegetables

5.3.1.5 Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients

5.3.1.6 Rising Demand for Sustainable Products

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

5.3.2.2 Seasonal Variations in Supply of Raw Materials and Adverse Weather Conditions

5.3.2.3 Dependence on Import of Fruits & Vegetables in Certain Countries

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Inclination of Consumers Towards Healthier Alternatives

5.3.3.2 Countries with Emerging Economies

5.3.3.2.1 Emerging Markets & Changing Consumer Lifestyles

5.3.3.2.2 Growth Opportunities in Untapped Markets

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Infrastructural Challenges in Developing Countries

5.3.4.2 Demand for Clean-Label Products from Consumers

5.4 COVID-19 Impact



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Yc-Ycc Shift

Figure 19 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market: Trends and Disruptions Affecting Customers' Businesses

6.3 Value Chain

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Ecosystem Map and Supply Chain

6.6.1 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients: Market Map of Ecosystem

6.6.2 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients: Market Map



7 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Type



8 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Category



9 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Nature



10 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Application



11 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcqwqw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruit--vegetable-ingredients-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-cargill--kerry-group-amd-and-others-301573342.html

SOURCE Research and Markets