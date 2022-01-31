U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia: Segmentation by Product (non-organic and organic) and Distribution Channel (offline and online)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fruit and Vegetable Market Share in Colombia market is segmented into two categories based on the product (non-organic and organic) and distribution channel (offline and online). The market share is expected to increase by 7.76 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%.

Attractive Opportunities in Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global consumer staples software market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global fruit and vegetable market share size in Colombia. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Fruit and Vegetable Market share in Colombia Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Primary processing

  • Secondary and tertiary processing

  • Outbound logistics

  • End-customers

  • Marketing and sales

  • Services

  • Innovations

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia, including some of the vendors such as Alnattural SAS, Bron Fruit, CI Agrofrut SA, Del Monte Food Inc., Fruti Reyes, FRUVECO S.A., Greenyard NV, KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S., Listo & Fresco Ltda.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Alnattural SAS - Offers products such as granadill and passion fruit.

  • Bron Fruit - Offers products such as sweet passion fruit and mango.

  • Del Monte Food Inc - Offers products such as canned fruits and vegetables.

The fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Fruit and Vegetable market share in Colombia Key Drivers:

Consumers in Colombia are willing to spend higher rates for a variety of items that are fresh, high quality, tasty, safe, and convenient, owing to shifting food preferences. Hypermarkets and supermarkets, on the other hand, have recently focused on integration. The largest hypermarkets in Colombia are Almacenes Exito, CarullaVivero, Carrefour, Supertiendas Olimpica, Alkosto, Makro, Cafam, Colsubsidio, and Surtifruver. As a result, these retail chains are rapidly expanding, bolstering the distribution of fresh products, such as fruits and vegetables, in the home market.

  • Fruit and Vegetable market share in Colombia Key Trends:

In agricultural operations, modern technologies such as mapping software, variable rate technology (VRT), yield mapping software, and data management software can help improve land fertility and profitability, promote sustainable agriculture, maximize productivity, and reduce costs. The introduction of smart agriculture equipment is aided by two key factors, enhancing company efficiency through process automation and increasing output through lower agricultural costs. During the forecast period, such factors may fuel market expansion.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the fruit and vegetable market share in the Colombia market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Cookies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Functional Tea Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fruit And Vegetable Market Scope in Colombia

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

7.76 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

Colombia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alnattural SAS, Bron Fruit, CI Agrofrut SA, Del Monte Food Inc., Fruti Reyes, FRUVECO S.A., Greenyard NV, KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S., and Listo & Fresco Ltda.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruit-and-vegetable-market-in-colombia-segmentation-by-product-non-organic-and-organic-and-distribution-channel-offline-and-onlineforecast-till-2026technavio-301470855.html

SOURCE Technavio

