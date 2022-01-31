Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia: Segmentation by Product (non-organic and organic) and Distribution Channel (offline and online)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fruit and Vegetable Market Share in Colombia market is segmented into two categories based on the product (non-organic and organic) and distribution channel (offline and online). The market share is expected to increase by 7.76 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%.

Attractive Opportunities in Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global consumer staples software market.

Fruit and Vegetable Market share in Colombia Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Services

Innovations

Vendor Insights

The fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia, including some of the vendors such as Alnattural SAS, Bron Fruit, CI Agrofrut SA, Del Monte Food Inc., Fruti Reyes, FRUVECO S.A., Greenyard NV, KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S., Listo & Fresco Ltda.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fruit and vegetable market share in Colombia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Alnattural SAS - Offers products such as granadill and passion fruit.

Bron Fruit - Offers products such as sweet passion fruit and mango.

Del Monte Food Inc - Offers products such as canned fruits and vegetables.

Key Market Dynamics-

Fruit and Vegetable market share in Colombia Key Drivers:

Consumers in Colombia are willing to spend higher rates for a variety of items that are fresh, high quality, tasty, safe, and convenient, owing to shifting food preferences. Hypermarkets and supermarkets, on the other hand, have recently focused on integration. The largest hypermarkets in Colombia are Almacenes Exito, CarullaVivero, Carrefour, Supertiendas Olimpica, Alkosto, Makro, Cafam, Colsubsidio, and Surtifruver. As a result, these retail chains are rapidly expanding, bolstering the distribution of fresh products, such as fruits and vegetables, in the home market.

Fruit and Vegetable market share in Colombia Key Trends:

In agricultural operations, modern technologies such as mapping software, variable rate technology (VRT), yield mapping software, and data management software can help improve land fertility and profitability, promote sustainable agriculture, maximize productivity, and reduce costs. The introduction of smart agriculture equipment is aided by two key factors, enhancing company efficiency through process automation and increasing output through lower agricultural costs. During the forecast period, such factors may fuel market expansion.

Fruit And Vegetable Market Scope in Colombia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2022-2026 7.76 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis Colombia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alnattural SAS, Bron Fruit, CI Agrofrut SA, Del Monte Food Inc., Fruti Reyes, FRUVECO S.A., Greenyard NV, KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S., and Listo & Fresco Ltda. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

