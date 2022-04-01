Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market worth $11.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market by Product Type (Fresh, Fresh-cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried & Dehydrated, Convenience), Equipment Type, Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic), Processing Systems & Region – Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market is estimated to account for nearly USD 8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 11.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022. . The growth of the processed fruit and vegetable market is attributed to the increasing trade of ready to eat food among countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, India, and China. Fruit and vegetable processing helps in transforming fresh produce into processed fruits and vegetables with increased shelf life through various physical and chemical techniques. The processed fruit and vegetable is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, compelling manufacturers to increase production.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140232885

Increase in consumer disposable incomes to spend on value-added fruits & vegetables, growth in consumer health awareness, and rise in the aging population have also contributed to the increase in demand for fresh produce.

By type, the vegetable segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the processed fruit and vegetable market in 2022.

On the basis of fruit and vegetables type, the vegetable segment is estimated to dominate the processed fruit and vegetables market in 2022. In recent years, China is being observed as an emerging country in the processed fruit and vegetables market due to the growing demand for healthy, organic and vegan food products.

By product type, the fresh fruit and vegetable segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the processed fruit and vegetables market .

Story continues

During the forecast period, the fresh fruit and vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the processed fruit and vegetables market, in terms of value. This segment is estimated to grow due to the increasing demand for ready-to-cook produce. Thus, due to the busy consumer lifestyles, demand for convenience food, growth in health awareness, demand for fresh and fresh-cut fruits & vegetables that save preparation time, and convenient storage & longer shelf life are expected to drive the market for processed fruits & vegetables.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market"

435 – Tables

75 – Figures

441 – Pages

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the processed fruit and vegetables market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the processed fruits & vegetables market in 2022. The fruit & vegetable processing industry in developing economies such as Asia Pacific and South American countries has developed due to factors such increasing number of working women and middle-class population, bulk production of various agricultural products, and government subsidies in countries such as India, coupled with trade liberation

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=140232885

Key Players:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the bakery processing equipment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Conagra brands (US), Greencore group (Ireland), Nestle (Switzerland), Olam International (Singapore), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Pepsico Inc. (US), AGRANA Group (Austria), Bonduelle (France), Dole Food (US), SVZ International B.V. (US), Sahyadri Farms (India), Diana Group S.A.S. (France) and Raje Agro Food (India).

Related Reports:

Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Processing, Pre-Processing), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages), Mode of Operation, End-Product Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-processing-equipment-market-121668697.html

Aseptic Processing Market by Equipment (Processing and Packaging), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Beverages, Poultry, Seafood & Meat, Convenience Food, Fruits & Vegetables, and Industrial), Packaging, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aseptic-processing-market-53206289.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fruit-vegetable-processing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fruit-vegetable-processing.asp

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruit-and-vegetable-processing-market-worth-11-8-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301515622.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets