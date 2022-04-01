Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market worth $11.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market worth $11.8 billion by 2027



CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market by Product Type (Fresh, Fresh-cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried & Dehydrated, Convenience), Equipment Type, Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic), Processing Systems & Region – Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market is estimated to account for nearly USD 8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 11.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022. . The growth of the processed fruit and vegetable market is attributed to the increasing trade of ready to eat food among countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, India, and China. Fruit and vegetable processing helps in transforming fresh produce into processed fruits and vegetables with increased shelf life through various physical and chemical techniques. The processed fruit and vegetable is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, compelling manufacturers to increase production.

Increase in consumer disposable incomes to spend on value-added fruits & vegetables, growth in consumer health awareness, and rise in the aging population have also contributed to the increase in demand for fresh produce.

By type, the vegetable segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the processed fruit and vegetable market in 2022.

On the basis of fruit and vegetables type, the vegetable segment is estimated to dominate the processed fruit and vegetables market in 2022. In recent years, China is being observed as an emerging country in the processed fruit and vegetables market due to the growing demand for healthy, organic and vegan food products.

By product type, the fresh fruit and vegetable segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the processed fruit and vegetables market .

During the forecast period, the fresh fruit and vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the processed fruit and vegetables market, in terms of value. This segment is estimated to grow due to the increasing demand for ready-to-cook produce. Thus, due to the busy consumer lifestyles, demand for convenience food, growth in health awareness, demand for fresh and fresh-cut fruits & vegetables that save preparation time, and convenient storage & longer shelf life are expected to drive the market for processed fruits & vegetables.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market"
435 – Tables
75 – Figures
441 – Pages

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the processed fruit and vegetables market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the processed fruits & vegetables market in 2022. The fruit & vegetable processing industry in developing economies such as Asia Pacific and South American countries has developed due to factors such increasing number of working women and middle-class population, bulk production of various agricultural products, and government subsidies in countries such as India, coupled with trade liberation

Key Players:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the bakery processing equipment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Conagra brands (US), Greencore group (Ireland), Nestle (Switzerland), Olam International (Singapore), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Pepsico Inc. (US), AGRANA Group (Austria), Bonduelle (France), Dole Food (US), SVZ International B.V. (US), Sahyadri Farms (India), Diana Group S.A.S. (France) and Raje Agro Food (India).

