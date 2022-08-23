U.S. markets closed

Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market to register a growth of USD 260.16 Mn, Benefits Offered By Fruit And Vegetable Coatings to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the fruits and vegetable coatings market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 260.16 million. The fruits and vegetable coatings market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc., Citracote (Pty) Ltd., Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd. among others. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geographic Landscape

The fruit coating segment will significantly increase its market share in the coatings for fruits and vegetables. During the projection period, the market will experience faster growth due to vendors' increasing focus on employing coatings to reduce food waste throughout the supply chain and rising sales of fruit coatings. Request Free Sample Report.

Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Key Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Fruit and vegetable coatings market expansion is being significantly fueled by the advantages they offer. Due to their great nutritional content, fruits and vegetables, which are both necessary for a healthy diet, are in high demand among customers. Fruit and vegetable coverings support the preservation of fruit and vegetable texture, color, appearance, flavor, nutritional content, and microbiological safety.

They prevent physiological abnormalities and serve as a barrier for bacteria. Therefore, coatings aid in extending the shelf life of produce, which lowers losses to end users operating fruit and vegetable enterprises. However, factors such as growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables will challenge market growth. Download FREE Sample Report right now!

Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 260.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.03

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Spain, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc., Citracote (Pty) Ltd., Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • 3.5 Impact of COVID -19 on materials market

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

  • 10.4 Apeel Technology Inc.

  • 10.5 Citracote (Pty) Ltd.

  • 10.6 Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd.

  • 10.7 D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Fomesa Fruitech SLU

  • 10.9 John Bean Technologies Corp.

  • 10.10 Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 UPL Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

    Melody and Ian Karle were not happy. It was February 2021, and the couple was living in Houston. The Texas winter power crisis had begun, leaving them without running water or heat. But that was not all. Ian Karle, who was working as a quality manager at a company in the oil and gas industry, was sick of his job. It paid the bills, sure, but it left him feeling drained and unsatisfied. “It was 35 degrees in our house, and we were sitting on the couch, and I was like, ‘Wait, why the hell are we h