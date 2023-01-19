U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Major Players for 2023 to 2027 in Germany and Globally researched by Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is segmented by application (beverages, confectionery, rte products, bakery, and others), type (concentrates, pastes and purees, NFC juices, and pieces and powders), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, European Freeze Dry, Grunewald International, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Lupa Foods Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Scoular Co., and Yaax International Inc. among key players, To know about the player offerings- request a sample now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The increasing online presence of fruit and vegetable ingredient vendors is the key market trend.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is estimated to grow by USD 101.27 billion at a CAGR of 6.63% from 2022 to 2027.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is notably driving the fruits and vegetable ingredients market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent government rules may impede the market growth.

  • What is the largest region in the market?
    Europe is forecast to contribute 30% to the growth of the global fruits and vegetable ingredients market during the forecast period.

 Fruits and vegetable ingredients market 2023-2027: Scope

The fruits and vegetable ingredients market report also covers the following areas:

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Fruits And Vegetables Ingredients Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

180

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 101.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.07

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 30%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, European Freeze Dry, Grunewald International, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Lupa Foods Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Scoular Co., and Yaax International Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fruits and vegetables ingredients market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 RTE products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Pastes and purees - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 NFC juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Pieces and powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.4 Batory Foods

  • 12.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.6 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

  • 12.7 Diana Food SAS

  • 12.8 Dohler GmbH

  • 12.9 European Freeze Dry

  • 12.10 Grunewald International

  • 12.11 Ingredion Inc.

  • 12.12 International Flavors and Fragrances

  • 12.13 Kanegrade Ltd.

  • 12.14 Kerry Group Plc

  • 12.15 Lupa Foods Ltd.

  • 12.16 Olam Group Ltd.

  • 12.17 Sensient Technologies Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

