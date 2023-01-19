Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Major Players for 2023 to 2027 in Germany and Globally researched by Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is segmented by application (beverages, confectionery, rte products, bakery, and others), type (concentrates, pastes and purees, NFC juices, and pieces and powders), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, European Freeze Dry, Grunewald International, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Lupa Foods Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Scoular Co., and Yaax International Inc. among key players, To know about the player offerings- request a sample now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing online presence of fruit and vegetable ingredient vendors is the key market trend.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is estimated to grow by USD 101.27 billion at a CAGR of 6.63% from 2022 to 2027.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is notably driving the fruits and vegetable ingredients market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent government rules may impede the market growth.

What is the largest region in the market?

Europe is forecast to contribute 30% to the growth of the global fruits and vegetable ingredients market during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetable ingredients market 2023-2027: Scope

The fruits and vegetable ingredients market report also covers the following areas:

Fruits And Vegetables Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 101.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.07 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, European Freeze Dry, Grunewald International, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Lupa Foods Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Scoular Co., and Yaax International Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2023-2027

