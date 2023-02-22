Fruits and vegetables ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 101.27 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing online presence of fruit and vegetable ingredients vendors to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fruits and vegetables ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 101.27 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 30% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the fruits and vegetables ingredients market was valued at USD 203.83 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report.

Fruits and vegetables ingredients market - Five forces

The global fruits and vegetables ingredients market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Fruits and vegetables ingredients market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Fruits and vegetables ingredients market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (beverages, confectionery, RTE products, bakery, and others) and type (concentrates, pastes and purees, NFC juices, and pieces and powders).

The beverages segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Fruit and vegetable ingredients are essential components of a healthy diet. Consumers prefer products that are convenient, save time, and have a pleasant taste. The demand for fruit and vegetable ingredients in the beverages industry has been increasing, as they make beverages more healthy and tasty.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fruits and vegetables ingredients market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fruits and vegetables ingredients market.

Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is another key region in the market, with a majority of the growth coming from developing countries such as India and China. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing population and increasing penetration in rural areas.

Fruits and vegetables ingredients market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is driving the market growth.

Rapid urbanization and consumerism have led to extensive changes in consumer lifestyles.

Health-conscious people prefer consuming food with essential nutrients, and fruits and vegetables are important components of a healthy diet.

Fruits and vegetables are great sources of vitamins such as C, A, B, and E and other dietary fibers.

They also help in weight management, lower blood cholesterol levels, and control insulin and glycemic responses.

These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the fruits and vegetable ingredients market over the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing online presence of fruit and vegetable ingredient vendors is a key trend in the market.

The rise in penetration of smartphones is the increasing accessibility to the Internet are promoting the sales of fruit and vegetable ingredients online.

E-commerce platforms enable consumers to choose from a wide range of brands.

For instance, Amazon offers the processed vegetable offering of Whole Foods Market through Amazon Prime to end-users.

Factors such as easy access to the market and reduced overhead costs are leading to a rise in the number of vendors that provide fruit and vegetable ingredients through online platforms.

Therefore, the increasing online presence of fruit and vegetable ingredient vendors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Stringent rules and regulations imposed by various countries have hindered the growth of the global fruits and vegetable ingredients market.

It is challenging for manufacturers to comply with the stringent rules and regulations imposed by authorities of various countries.

Some of these rules and regulations include granting permits, entry of new players, the launch of new products, and expiry of products.

The presence of different regulations, laws, and rules in each country makes it difficult for players to follow the same operation procedure.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this fruits and vegetables ingredients market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables ingredients market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fruits and vegetables ingredients market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fruits and vegetables ingredients market across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables ingredients market vendors

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 101.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.07 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, European Freeze Dry, Grunewald International, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Lupa Foods Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Scoular Co., and Yaax International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fruits and vegetables ingredients market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 RTE products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Pastes and purees - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 NFC juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Pieces and powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.4 Batory Foods

12.5 Cargill Inc.

12.6 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

12.7 Diana Food SAS

12.8 Dohler GmbH

12.9 European Freeze Dry

12.10 Grunewald International

12.11 Ingredion Inc.

12.12 International Flavors and Fragrances

12.13 Kanegrade Ltd.

12.14 Kerry Group Plc

12.15 Lupa Foods Ltd.

12.16 Olam Group Ltd.

12.17 Sensient Technologies Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

