Fruits and Vegetables Market size in Morocco to grow by USD 126 Mn | Evolving opportunities in non-organic segment | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market size in Morocco is expected to increase by USD 126 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.77% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe a year-over-year growth of 2.24% in 2022. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats, information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

Attractive Opportunities in Fruits and Vegetables Market in Morocco by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get highlights on the growth variance, market size, and YOY growth rates. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Our 120-page report with TOC analyzes the fruits and vegetables market in Morocco analyzes by product (non-organic and organic) and distribution channel (offline and online).

By product, the non-organic segment will lead the growth of the market during the forecast period. Non-organic fruits and vegetables are produced in the conventional way, which includes the use of artificial chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides. A majority of the population falling in the lower-middle-income range in the country basically prefer non-organic fruits and vegetables due to lower costs than organic ones. These factors are driving the growth of the segment. However, the country is making serious efforts to promote organic farming, which is expected to hinder the growth of the non-organic fruits and vegetable segment to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline segment accounts for the largest sales of fruits and vegetables. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The fruits and vegetables market in Morocco is driven by government initiatives in agri-food sector. The food sector in Morocco has been experiencing steady growth over the years. This can be attributed to the various initiatives undertaken by the government to promote the growth of the agri-food sector. For instance, in 2021, the government in the country planned to promote investment climate reforms in Morocco's agri-food sector. The initiative is focused on promoting sustainable investments in the agri-food sector. Many such initiatives are resulting in an increase in agricultural production in the country, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet and the rising export of fruits and vegetables will further accelerate the growth of the market during eh forecast period. However, significant water stress might reduce the growth potential for market players.

Some of key Fruits and Vegetables in Morocco Players:

Agritechnology Morocco: The company offers fruits and vegetables that include avocado, berries, citrus, fresh bean, grapefruit, mandarin melon, orange, pepper, pomegranate, table grape, tomato.

Agrupa Marca: The company offers fruits and vegetables that provide bobby beans, flat beans, pepper, spanish padron pepper, cucumber, watermelon, corn, melon.

Cartier Saada: The company offers fruits and vegetables that include black olives and green olives, apricots, peach, fruit cocktail, oranges, mushroom, palm heart, asparagus and corn, pulps, grapefruit, clementine and lemon, and jam, orange, apricot, and strawberry.

Daily Fresh Fruits India Pvt Ltd.: The company offers fruits and vegetables that include lytchee, pomegranate, mango, apple, guava, lemon, orange, jinthaaa, jeera, cloudy lemon, meriba, thunder fizz,, soda, tetra packs, lytchee, and pomegranate.

Elite Harvest Maroc: The company offers fruits and vegetables that include blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, goji berry, cherry, pear, plum, apple.

Uncover other dominant players and factors influencing the growth of the market. Request a Free Sample Report Now!

Fruits And Vegetables Market in Morocco Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 126.00 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.24

Regional analysis

Albania

Performing market contribution

Morocco at 100%

Key consumer countries

Morocco

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agritechnology Morocco, Agrupa Marca, Cartier Saada, Daily Fresh Fruits India Pvt Ltd., Elite Harvest Maroc, GoftyDary, Mr. Farmer, Protomato SARL., Ryad Fresh, and SanLucar Fruit S.L.U.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agritechnology Morocco

  • Agrupa Marca

  • Cartier Saada

  • Daily Fresh Fruits India Pvt Ltd.

  • Elite Harvest Maroc

  • GoftyDary

  • Mr. Farmer

  • Protomato SARL.

  • Ryad Fresh

  • SanLucar Fruit S.L.U.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruits-and-vegetables-market-size-in-morocco-to-grow-by-usd-126-mn--evolving-opportunities-in-non-organic-segment--technavio-301489754.html

SOURCE Technavio

