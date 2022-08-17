Fruits and Vegetables Market Size in Vietnam to Grow by 8.15 million units, Vegetables to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in research and development to develop new products to compete in the market.

Latest market research report titled Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam by Product and Exporting Nations - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The fruits and vegetables market size in Vietnam is expected to grow by 8.15 mn units from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam 2022-2026:Scope

The fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam report covers the following areas:

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc., Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock, Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd., Dan On Foods Corp., Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC., Giavico International Food Co. Ltd., Red River Foods Inc., Tini Foods Co. Ltd., Vegetexco Vietnam JSC, and VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc. - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include broccoli, carrots, sweet peas, green peas, corn, sweet potatoes, and many more products, under the brand name Atlantic Frozen Foods.

Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include apple, orange, grape, kiwi, thanh long, grapefruit, and many more products, under the brand name Fruits and Greens.

Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd. - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include thanh long, sweet potato, seedless lemon, pink grapefruit, coconut, and many more products, under the brand name FRESH FRUIT VIETNAM.

Dan On Foods Corp. - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include pumpkin, peas, soy nuts, and many more products in jars and fresh forms, under the brand name Dan On Foods.

Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC. - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include a wide range of products such as passion fruit concentrate, pineapple concentrate, passion fruit puree, mango puree, banana puree, frozen whole passion fruit, frozen mango, frozen custard apple, frozen banana, and many more, under the brand name of Doveco.

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam 2022-2026:Segmentation

Product

Exporting nations

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fruits and vegetables market growth in Vietnam during the next five years

Estimation of the fruits and vegetables market size in Vietnam and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables market vendors in Vietnam

Fruits And Vegetables Market In Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2022-2026 8.15 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.34 Regional analysis Vietnam Performing market contribution Vietnam at 100% Key consumer countries Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc., Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock, Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd., Dan On Foods Corp., Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC., Giavico International Food Co. Ltd., Red River Foods Inc., Tini Foods Co. Ltd., Vegetexco Vietnam JSC, and VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06: Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Primary processing

*2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

*2.2.5 Outbound logistics

*2.2.6 End-customers

*2.2.7 Marketing and sales

*2.2.8 Services

*2.2.9 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 23: Vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 25: Fruits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Market Segmentation by Exporting nations

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 27: Exporting nations - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Exporting nations

*Exhibit 28: Comparison by Exporting nations

**6.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 30: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 EU nations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: EU nations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons

*Exhibit 32: EU nations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 34: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 36: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.7 Market opportunity by Exporting

*Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Exporting

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market Driver

*8.1.1 Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet

*8.1.2 Growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet

*8.1.3 Government initiatives to increase agriculture production

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Adverse climatic conditions affecting fruit and vegetable production

*8.2.2 Presence of stringent government rules

*8.2.3 Increased chances of food contamination

*Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetable products

*8.3.2 Rising demand for smart agricultural practices

*8.3.3 Growing demand in online distribution channels

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 42: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc.

*Exhibit 45: Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 46: Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 47: Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc. - Key offerings

**10.4 Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock Co.

*Exhibit 48: Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 49: Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 50: Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock Co. - Key offerings

**10.5 Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 51: Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 52: Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 53: Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.6 Dan On Foods Corp.

*Exhibit 54: Dan On Foods Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Dan On Foods Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 56: Dan On Foods Corp. - Key offerings

**10.7 Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC.

*Exhibit 57: Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC. - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC. - Key offerings

**10.8 Giavico International Food Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 60: Giavico International Food Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 61: Giavico International Food Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: Giavico International Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 Red River Foods Inc.

*Exhibit 63: Red River Foods Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Red River Foods Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Red River Foods Inc. - Key offerings

**10.10 Tini Foods Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 66: Tini Foods Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 67: Tini Foods Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 68: Tini Foods Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.11 Vegetexco Vietnam JSC

*Exhibit 69: Vegetexco Vietnam JSC - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Vegetexco Vietnam JSC - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Vegetexco Vietnam JSC - Key offerings

**10.12 VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY

*Exhibit 72: VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY - Overview

*Exhibit 73: VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY - Product and service

*Exhibit 74: VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 78: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

