U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.25
    -12.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,052.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,595.50
    -62.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.70
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.41
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.86
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7900
    +0.5750 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,812.38
    -221.68 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.59
    -3.33 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.76
    -1.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Fruits and Vegetables Market Size in Vietnam to Grow by 8.15 million units, Vegetables to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in research and development to develop new products to compete in the market.

Latest market research report titled Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam by Product and Exporting Nations - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam by Product and Exporting Nations - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The fruits and vegetables market size in Vietnam is expected to grow by 8.15 mn units from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE PDF sample report is available in PDF format

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam 2022-2026:Scope

The fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam report covers the following areas:

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc., Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock, Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd., Dan On Foods Corp., Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC., Giavico International Food Co. Ltd., Red River Foods Inc., Tini Foods Co. Ltd., Vegetexco Vietnam JSC, and VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc. - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include broccoli, carrots, sweet peas, green peas, corn, sweet potatoes, and many more products, under the brand name Atlantic Frozen Foods.

  • Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include apple, orange, grape, kiwi, thanh long, grapefruit, and many more products, under the brand name Fruits and Greens.

  • Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd. - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include thanh long, sweet potato, seedless lemon, pink grapefruit, coconut, and many more products, under the brand name FRESH FRUIT VIETNAM.

  • Dan On Foods Corp. - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include pumpkin, peas, soy nuts, and many more products in jars and fresh forms, under the brand name Dan On Foods.

  • Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC. - The company offers fruits and vegetables that include a wide range of products such as passion fruit concentrate, pineapple concentrate, passion fruit puree, mango puree, banana puree, frozen whole passion fruit, frozen mango, frozen custard apple, frozen banana, and many more, under the brand name of Doveco.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to information about each vendor

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam 2022-2026:Segmentation

  • Product

  • Exporting nations

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam 2022-2026:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fruits and vegetables market growth in Vietnam during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fruits and vegetables market size in Vietnam and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables market vendors in Vietnam

Related Reports

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Uruguay by Type and Exporting nations - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico by Product Type and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fruits And Vegetables Market In Vietnam Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

8.15 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.34

Regional analysis

Vietnam

Performing market contribution

Vietnam at 100%

Key consumer countries

Vietnam

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc., Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock, Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd., Dan On Foods Corp., Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC., Giavico International Food Co. Ltd., Red River Foods Inc., Tini Foods Co. Ltd., Vegetexco Vietnam JSC, and VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Report

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary                           

**1.1     Market Overview

*Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape             

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06:  Parent market

*Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

*2.2.1    Inputs

*2.2.2    Inbound logistics

*2.2.3    Primary processing

*2.2.4    Secondary and tertiary processing

*2.2.5    Outbound logistics

*2.2.6    End-customers

*2.2.7    Marketing and sales

*2.2.8    Services

*2.2.9   Innovations

***3. Market Sizing                       

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10:  Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis                          

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20:  Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

**5.3 Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22:  Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 23:  Vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24:  Fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 25:  Fruits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 26:   Market opportunity by Product

***6. Market Segmentation by Exporting nations                           

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 27:  Exporting nations - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Exporting nations

*Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Exporting nations

**6.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29:  China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 30:  China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 EU nations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31:  EU nations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons

*Exhibit 32:  EU nations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33:  US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 34:  US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

*Exhibit 36:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.7 Market opportunity by Exporting

*Exhibit 37:  Market opportunity by Exporting

***7. Customer landscape                         

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 38:  Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

**8.1 Market Driver

*8.1.1    Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet

*8.1.2    Growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet

*8.1.3    Government initiatives to increase agriculture production

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1    Adverse climatic conditions affecting fruit and vegetable production

*8.2.2    Presence of stringent government rules

*8.2.3    Increased chances of food contamination

*Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1    Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetable products

*8.3.2    Rising demand for smart agricultural practices

*8.3.3    Growing demand in online distribution channels

***9. Vendor Landscape                             

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 42:  Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis               

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc.

*Exhibit 45:  Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 46:  Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 47:  Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc. - Key offerings

**10.4 Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock Co.

*Exhibit 48:  Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 49:  Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 50:  Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock Co. - Key offerings

**10.5 Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 51:  Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 52:  Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 53:  Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.6 Dan On Foods Corp.

*Exhibit 54:  Dan On Foods Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 55:  Dan On Foods Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 56:  Dan On Foods Corp. - Key offerings

**10.7 Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC.

*Exhibit 57:  Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC. - Overview

*Exhibit 58:  Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC. - Product and service

*Exhibit 59:  Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC. - Key offerings

**10.8 Giavico International Food Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 60:  Giavico International Food Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 61:  Giavico International Food Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 62:  Giavico International Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 Red River Foods Inc.

*Exhibit 63:  Red River Foods Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 64:  Red River Foods Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65:  Red River Foods Inc. - Key offerings

**10.10 Tini Foods Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 66:  Tini Foods Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 67:  Tini Foods Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 68:  Tini Foods Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.11 Vegetexco Vietnam JSC

*Exhibit 69:  Vegetexco Vietnam JSC  - Overview

*Exhibit 70:  Vegetexco Vietnam JSC  - Product and service

*Exhibit 71:  Vegetexco Vietnam JSC  - Key offerings

**10.12 VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY

*Exhibit 72:  VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY - Overview

*Exhibit 73:  VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY - Product and service

*Exhibit 74:  VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY - Key offerings

***11. Appendix                            

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

                *Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 78: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/fruits-and-vegetablesmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruits-and-vegetables-market-size-in-vietnam-to-grow-by-8-15-million-units-vegetables-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-product-segment---technavio-301605072.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • Walmart’s earnings are trying to tell us something about inflation, consumer sentiment, and whether we’re headed for a recession

    The company performed well in Q2, providing hope that the broader economy is strong.

  • Chipmakers Are Flashing More Warnings on the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting concern over semiconductor demand is sending shudders through North Asia’s high-tech exporters, which historically serve as a bellwether for the international economy.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Sav

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Pauses At Resistance; Elon Musk Scores Own LOL With Manchester United Tweets

    The S&P 500 came within 1 point of its 200-day line. Tesla CEO Elon Musk joked on Twitter that he'll buy Manchester United.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.