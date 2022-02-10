U.S. markets closed

Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam Records 5.34% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2026| Vegetable Segment will be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam is set to grow by 8.15 million units from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% as per the latest report by Technavio. The fruits and vegetables market share growth in Vietnam by the vegetable segment will be significant for revenue generation. The potential growth in the middle-income group, along with the rise in demand for fresh vegetables worldwide, is expected to drive the demand for vegetables. Other factors such as the increase in agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changes in consumer food consumption patterns will further pave the way for the growth of the fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam. In 2021, According to Population Reference Bureau, 37% population of Vietnam live in cities. The growing urbanization has increased the focus on eating a healthy diet, which is fueling the demand for vegetables in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam by Product and Exporting Nations - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fruits and Vegetables Market in Vietnam by Product and Exporting Nations - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a Free Sample Report!

The fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam covers the following areas:

Fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam - Drivers & Challenges
The report on the fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet. Rapid urbanization and consumerism trends prompted extensive changes in consumer lifestyles and a shift toward healthy eatables. Regular consumption of fruits and vegetables helps in preventing major diseases such as cancer as they are a great source of vitamins such as C, A, B, and E and many other dietary fibers. Fruits and vegetable ingredients also help in weight management, lower blood cholesterol levels, and control insulin and glycemic responses which attracts the diet-conscious population base. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam during the forecast period.

However, the key factor impeding the fruits and vegetables market growth in Vietnam is the adverse climatic conditions affecting fruit and vegetable production. India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Africa are some of the countries that have experienced a decline in fruit and vegetable production due to climate changes. For instance, according to the bulletins of Climate forecast and agro-meteorology for Vietnam published by IMHEN (Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Science and Climate Change), in 2020, the average annual temperature has been observed to increase, severe cold and damaging cold events have tended to be longer and more severe, this caused severe losses of transplanted rice, fruit, and industrial plants.

To know more about drivers, challenges & trends - Download a free sample now!

Fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam - Segmentation

The Fruits And Vegetables Market In Vietnam is segmented by Product (Vegetables and Fruits) and Exporting nations (China, EU nations, US, and others). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned
The fruits and vegetable market in Vietnam is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in research and development to develop new products to compete in the market.

  • Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc.

  • Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock

  • Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd.

  • Dan On Foods Corp.

  • Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC.

  • Giavico International Food Co. Ltd.

  • Red River Foods Inc.

  • Tini Foods Co. Ltd.

  • Vegetexco Vietnam JSC

  • VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY

Related Reports:
Fruits Market in Argentina -The fruits market share in Argentina is expected to increase by USD 162.74 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87%. Download a free sample now!

Fruits and Vegetable Ingredients Market- The fruits and vegetable ingredients market has the potential to grow by USD 77.45 mn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%. Download a free sample now!

Fruits And Vegetables Market In Vietnam Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

8.15 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.34

Regional analysis

Vietnam

Performing market contribution

Vietnam at 100%

Key consumer countries

Vietnam

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc., Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock, Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd., Dan On Foods Corp., Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC., Giavico International Food Co. Ltd., Red River Foods Inc., Tini Foods Co. Ltd., Vegetexco Vietnam JSC, and VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruits-and-vegetables-market-in-vietnam-records-5-34-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2026-vegetable-segment-will-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--17000-technavio-reports-301476594.html

SOURCE Technavio

