U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.87
    +3.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,182.34
    +50.48 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,231.62
    -8.26 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.10
    +13.64 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.96
    -0.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1251
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    +0.0040 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6790
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,750.48
    +223.63 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.17
    +7.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Frutta Bowls Franchise Partners Expand Brand's Grocery Store-Within-Store Locations

·4 min read

Local Entrepreneurs Open First Franchisee-Owned Frutta Bowls in a Grocery Store; Plan to Co-Brand Other Restaurants in Their Portfolio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frutta Bowls, a WOWorks brand and the nation's fastest-growing superfoods cafe franchise, expanded its grocery store-within-store locations with multi-unit franchisee partners Curtis High and Jordan Rideout. The pair recently opened the brand's first franchisee-owned Frutta Bowls restaurant in a grocery store in Doylestown, PA.

Frutta Bowls (PRNewsfoto/Frutta Bowls)

Curtis High and Jordan Rideout are owners of eight Saladworks locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. While Curtis had a restaurant business background working with Yum! Brands, Jordan worked for Home Depot as a store manager for ten years. They came together in 2007 to purchase three Saladworks franchise agreements. As they saw success with their restaurants, they spent the next several years acquiring and opening more Saladworks locations in their region. Today, they have five restaurants in central Pennsylvania and two in Delaware. This is the duo's first Frutta Bowls restaurant and first store-within-a-store grocery location.

Curtis and Jordan decided to invest in a Frutta Bowls franchise because of its focus on fresh, health-halo ingredients and its natural fit with their Saladworks restaurants. "When we reviewed and visited Frutta Bowls restaurants after WOWorks' acquisition, we immediately saw how their menu of fresh smoothies, bowls and bites appeal to young people and families who are trying to find healthy and convenient meals that also taste great," said Jordan Rideout, co-owner of Frutta Bowls. "We were especially attracted to the possibility of co-branding Frutta Bowls and Saladworks restaurants. If this Frutta Bowls location does well, we intend on co-branding all our existing Saladworks locations with Frutta Bowls restaurants."

The Frutta Bowls grocery store location in Doylestown, PA, is expected to create 10-15 jobs. To open this Frutta Bowls store-within-a-store location, WOWorks facilitated several interviews between Curtis and Jordan with the grocery store chain executives and coordinated walk-throughs in the franchisees' stand-alone restaurants. With attractive back-end efficiencies; a quicker timeline to build out and open; and menu options that cover all dayparts, Curtis and Jordan are hoping they will be able to forge a positive relationship with the grocery company to open several more locations with the chain.

"We are happy to welcome Curtis High and Jordan Rideout to the Frutta Bowls family," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Our grocery store and co-branding restaurant model is helping our franchisee network expand in non-traditional verticals and increase revenue with their existing WOWorks' restaurant investment. Co-branding allows franchisees to open multiple restaurant brands together, tap into several dayparts, and enjoy greater efficiencies due to shared back-end operations and equipment."

WOWorks is actively seeking qualified franchise partners interested in multi-unit and single-unit ownership, preferably individuals with business experience and/or franchise experience, and a passion for serving guests. For more information about owning a WOWorks franchise or co-branded franchise restaurant, https://franchise.saladworks.com/ and https://franchise.fruttabowls.com/.

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to 39 locations. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frutta-bowls-franchise-partners-expand-brands-grocery-store-within-store-locations-301473036.html

SOURCE Frutta Bowls

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Says Fund Told Her to Cut Firm From Her Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker said a London fund used the fact that she worked at the storied U.S. investment bank against her, telling her to remove any reference to it on her resume. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldP

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Toyota apologizes for employee’s suicide after overwork, harassment

    Toyota has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.

  • UPS CEO talks upbeat earnings, business model pivot, price increases, and hiring

    UPS CEO Carol Tomé joins Yahoo Finance Live&nbsp;to discuss better-than-expected earnings, hiring challenges, supply chain disruptions, and the overall outlook for the logistics company.

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.

  • Non-US XRP Investors Target the SEC With Conflict of Interest Claim

    SEC gets another curveball as non-U.S XRP investors claim conflict of interest and more in a bid to quash the SEC lawsuit.

  • Jellyfish aims to ‘do for engineering what Salesforce did for sales’

    As more companies become software companies, what is being created still needs to align with business objectives. Jellyfish believes this can be done by giving software engineering leaders the data and insights they need to do that. “The way that engineering teams are led, managed and tied to the business is still the same as it was 20 years ago,” Andrew Lau, co-founder and CEO of Jellyfish, told TechCrunch.

  • T-Mobile issues vaccination ultimatum to office workers in an internal memo

    T-Mobile says office workers who aren't fully vaccinated by the deadline will be terminated. Some workers such as those at retail stores and field technicians are exempt from the policy.

  • UBS posts strong profits, Starbucks workers want to unionize 54 stores, New York Times buys Wordle

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses UBS posting best annual profits since 2006, Starbucks workers petitioning to unionize 54 U.S. stores, and the New York Times buying online word puzzle game, 'Wordle'.

  • Qualcomm Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

    February 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Qualcomm Incorporated released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report today, reporting on the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in ...

  • Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday. An agreement involving members of the Sackler family and several state attorneys general could potentially end a legal challenge that has prevented Purdue from exiting bankruptcy, and clear the way for a plan aimed at helping to abate the opioid crisis.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Boeing Launches New 777X Freighter With Qatar Airways Order

    The aircraft manufacturer finally has a new freighter to sell that will meet future emissions standards.

  • COVID misinformation: ‘There are facts, and then there are opinions,’ doctor says

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss hospitals dealing with COVID surges and staff shortages, medical supply shortages, COVID misinformation from media figures such as Joe Rogan, and vaccine mandates issued by private companies.

  • More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account

    Never had a retirement account? You’re not alone – 36% of American workers said they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) plan or an IRA, a new Bankrate survey found. Generation Z and lower-income households were more likely to fall in this group.

  • Goldman Sachs leads U.S. banks in return to office

    Goldman Sachs' U.S.-based staff returned to the office for the first time this year on Tuesday, with rival banks set to follow in the coming days as COVID-19 cases drop. Many bank staff are now heading back to the office for the first time in several weeks. Staff at Jefferies, the first major Wall Street bank to instruct employees to work from home in December, returned to the office Monday.

  • Camila Cabello, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow pour capital into Olipop’s mission to change soda

    In Olipop’s case, the three-year-old brand is going after function, with a line of sodas aimed at supporting digestive health. The company is the second venture in the realm of “functional soda” for co-founders Ben Goodwin and David Lester, who have worked together for nearly a decade. The two built the functional soda category, Lester told TechCrunch via email, and Olipop now accounts for two-thirds of the niche’s revenue today.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Oil Holds Near Seven-Year High Ahead of OPEC+ Decision on Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as investors await a meeting of OPEC and its allies this week to decide how much production the group will add, while Exxon Mobil Corp. said it expects to increase output in the Permian Basin by 25% this year. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Back in the News with New CO2 Emission Numbers

    New statistics released by CoinShares questions statistics discussed by lawmakers and whether Bitcoin mining is in fact impacting the environment.