U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,100.16
    -76.66 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,868.88
    -379.40 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,970.96
    -345.94 (-2.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.06
    -21.62 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.21
    +2.34 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    -13.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0065 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7240
    +0.8540 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,436.83
    -846.03 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.49
    -22.31 (-3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

FRX Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRXI.V

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Marc Lebel, Chief Executive Officer, FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV: FRXI) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

FRX Innovations, Inc. (FRXI) is a globally recognized leader in environmentally sustainable flame retardant solutions with operations in the U.S., Belgium, Germany, South Korea and China, among other countries.

Date:   Friday, June 3, 2022

Time:   9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c8691.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk announces job cuts

    Tesla shares are down after CEO Elon Musk stated the company would be laying off 10% of its workforce amid his bearish sentiment on the economy.

  • Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation, FDA Says. The Stock Is Sliding.

    'Multiple events' of heart inflammation were reported after administering the Covid-19 vaccine, especially among younger men, according to the FDA.

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks hedge funds are buying. In order to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Amid the ongoing economic crunch, where inflation and geopolitical tensions have played their part in destabilizing the post-pandemic recovery, energy […]

  • Tesla and Apple drive down tech stocks, Coinbase among biggest crypto laggards

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré discusses which stocks are making significant moves in intraday trading.

  • Loss-Making NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse NIO Inc.'s ( NYSE:NIO ) business as it appears the company may be on the...

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneU

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Corporate America Is Sounding the Alarm on the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate America has suddenly and drastically changed its tune on the US economy.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneUS Stocks Advance as Traders Weigh Mixed Reports: Markets WrapExecutives from Jamie Dimon and Elon

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall sharply following strong May jobs report

    U.S. stocks slid at the start of trading Friday as investors weighed May's employment report, which showed the economy creating more jobs than expected last month.

  • Twitter says waiting period for Musk's deal has expired

    Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said. The HSR Act, or the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, requires parties to report large transactions to both the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division for review. The development comes as Musk said last month that the Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold", while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the platform.

  • Micron Stock Is Slumping After a Downgrade. Why the Analyst Fears the Consumer.

    Piper Sandler downgrades the stock to Underweight, citing concerns about slowing consumer demand for memory chips.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • How Much Interest Would $10 Million Earn?

    As you build a nest egg, you need to understand how much income you can expect it to produce. We explore how much interest $10 million could earn. The answer is going to vary based on where you stash your savings … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Would $10 Million Earn? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Unleashes Heavy Artillery Against Tesla and GM

    Ford unveils big plans as it looks to transform 'for the next era of American manufacturing.'

  • Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tesla jobs

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters. The message, sent on Thursday and titled "pause all hiring worldwide", came two days after the billionaire told staff to return to the workplace or leave, and adds to a growing chorus of warnings from business leaders about the risks of recession. Almost 100,000 people were employed at Tesla and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, its annual SEC filing showed.

  • Did Tesla's Elon Musk Just Predict the Next Recession?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is never afraid to speak his mind, and millions of people pay close attention. What's potentially concerning about the Tesla leader's comments, though, is that in some ways, consumer-led recessions can be self-fulfilling prophecies. Musk emailed Tesla executives that he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy, according to reports from Reuters.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Black Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest Credit Bubble’ to Pop

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Spitznagel is paid to be prepared for when the market’s weakest links are exposed in a big way.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneUS Stocks Advance as Traders Weigh Mixed Reports: Markets WrapRight now, the Univ