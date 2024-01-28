FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.26

FS Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FSBW) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.26 on 22nd of February. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

FS Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

FS Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 22% also shows that FS Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.7% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 24% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

FS Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.10 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. FS Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.3% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

FS Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for FS Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

