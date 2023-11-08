FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023

Michael Forman: Thank you, Robert and good morning, everyone. I'd like to start by acknowledging the tragedy in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives. Like so many of you, I was shocked by the invasion of Israel. To the many people who have had family, friends and loved ones impacted by these devastating and tragic events, our hearts go out to you. And now, turning to FSK's results for the third quarter. Our financial and operating results showed continued strength as we exceed our earnings guidance and outearned our quarterly base and supplemental distribution. During the third quarter, we generated net investment income totaling $0.84 per share and adjusted net investment income totaling $0.80 per share as compared to our public guidance of approximately $0.79 and $0.76 per share, respectively.

Our net asset value per share at the end of the third quarter was $24.89 which is equal to our net asset value per share at the start of the year. During the third quarter, our net asset value per share increased by approximately 1%. Based on our positive operating results, our Board has declared a fourth quarter regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share. consisting of our base distribution of $0.64 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share. As many of you will recall, in May of this year, we declared a series of 3 special distribution payments totaling $0.15 per share. The third $0.05 per share installment will be paid at the end of this month. Based on our continued strong performance, coupled with our positive earnings outlook, I'm pleased to announce that our special distribution will continue for the next 2 quarters and amount totaling $0.10 per share.

Consistent with our corporate view of sharing additional earnings with our investors on a real-time basis, this special distribution will be paid in 2 equal installments of $0.05 per share in the first and second quarters of 2024 and will be on top of our quarterly base and supplemental distributions which currently total $0.70 per share. From a solid-looking perspective, we continue to be optimistic about the growth in the private credit sector which provide significant tailwinds for our industry. In general, our portfolio companies have been adjusting well to the higher interest rate environment as we have not seen significant increases in credit stress or defaults. FSK continues to generate strong earnings and has ample liquidity to take advantage of new, high-quality investments as well as to support our existing portfolio companies through add-on investments.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Dan and the team to provide additional color on the market and the quarter.

Dan Pietrzak: Thank you, Michael. In the wake of continued inflationary pressure and higher for longer interest rates, private credit continues to be an attractive asset class due to its directly negotiated transactions, predominantly floating rate infrastructures and significant issuer diversification. As a result of these and other positive attributes, private credit is continuing to become an increasing allocation for institutional investors. As we mentioned on last quarter's call, we have seen an increase in deal flow as M&A activity continues to ramp. In addition, there are recent signs that the syndicated markets are beginning to stabilize, with activity picking up in that part of the market as well. At the same time, we are seeing some pressure on spreads in the upper end of the middle market as spreads have tightened by 25 to 50 basis points during the quarter.

With private equity funds holding more than $2 trillion of dry powder, we continue to believe sponsors will utilize private credit solutions to finance transactions. Turning to investment activity; during the third quarter, we originated $504 million of new investments. Over 65% of our investments were focused on add-on financings to existing portfolio companies and long-term KKR relationships. Our new investments combined with $386 million of net sales and repayments, when factoring in sales to our joint venture equated to a net portfolio increase of $118 million. In terms of recent deployment opportunities, 1 new investment of note is a partnership with PayPal. KKR Credit has agreed to purchase approximately €40 billion of PayPal's consumer receivables originated in Europe.

FSK has committed approximately €80 million towards the transaction. Having the ability to work exclusively with a strategic partner like PayPal is a testament to the strength and maturity of KKR Credit's asset-based finance business. In terms of interest coverage, at the end of the third quarter, our portfolio companies had a median interest coverage of 1.5x. For clarity, this calculation uses base rates as of June 30, 2023, to align with portfolio company financials. While the higher rate environment has impacted certain companies, overall credit performance continues to be stronger than many market observers anticipated. As companies in the larger end of the private credit market have demonstrated their ability to pass along price increases while simultaneously navigating their labor and other input costs.

Despite the challenging macro environment, we continue to see portfolio company revenue and earnings growth. We remain focused on large, high-quality borrowers with strong operating margins and deep equity cushions. The weighted average EBITDA of our portfolio companies was $212 million as of September 30, 2023. Additionally, our portfolio companies reported a weighted average year-over-year EBITDA growth rate of approximately 6% across companies in which we have invested in since April of 2018. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Brian to discuss our portfolio in more detail.

Brian Gerson: Thanks, Dan. As of September 30, 2023, our investment portfolio had a fair value of $14.7 billion, consisting of 200 portfolio companies this compares to a fair value of $14.8 billion and 195 portfolio companies as of June 30, 2023. At the end of the third quarter, our 10 largest portfolio companies represented approximately 19.5% of the fair value of our portfolio which is consistent with prior quarters. We continue to focus on senior secured investments as our portfolio consisted of approximately 60% first lien loans and 68% senior secured debt as of September 30. In addition, our joint venture represented 9.6% of the fair value of our portfolio. As a result, when investors consider our entire portfolio, looking through to the investments in our joint venture then first lien loans total approximately 68% of our total portfolio and senior secured investments totaled approximately 76% of our portfolio as of September 30.

The weighted average yield on occurring debt investments was 12.2% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 12.1% as of June 30. As a reminder, the calculation of weighted average yield is adjusted to exclude the accretion associated with the merger with FSKR. Similar to recent quarters, the increase in our weighted average yield during the third quarter was primarily associated with the continued rise in base rates, including the effects of our investment activity during the third quarter as of September 30, 2023 and approximately 86% of our total investment portfolio is comprised of investments originated either by KKR Credit or the FS/KKR Advisor. During the third quarter, excluding the impact of merger accounting, we experienced net portfolio appreciation on investments of approximately $23 million.

During the quarter, we placed 1 debt investment on nonaccrual. The company is named Barry Farming and it is 1 of the largest vertical farming businesses in the U.S. a smaller position in our portfolio as the first lien loan has a cost basis of $52 million and a fair value of $13 million as of September 30. We also received a $15 million pay down at par during the quarter. As of September 30, 2023, non-accruals represented 4.8% of our portfolio on a cost basis and 2.4% on a fair value basis compared to 4.8% on a cost basis and 2.5% on a fair value basis as of June 30, 2023. We believe it is helpful to provide the market with information based on the assets originated by KKR Credit. As of the end of the third quarter, non-accruals related to the 86% of our total portfolio which has been originated by KKR Credit and the FS/KKR Advisor were 2.3% on a cost basis and 0.6% on a fair value basis.

Additionally, since the start of the FS/KKR Advisor almost 6 years ago, the adviser has originated over $22 billion of investments and has experienced an annualized cost basis nonaccrual rates of less than 1%. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Steven to go through our financial results.

Steven Lilly: Thanks, Brian. Our total investment income increased by $3 million quarter-over-quarter, to $465 million. The primary components of our total investment income during the quarter were as follows: total interest income was $374 million, a decrease of $2 million quarter-over-quarter primarily driven by the $500 million in asset sales we mentioned last quarter. Dividend and fee income totaled $91 million, an increase of $5 million quarter-over-quarter as our joint venture experienced approximately $3 million in onetime fees and dividends. Our total dividend and fee income during the quarter is summarized as follows: of recurring dividend income from our joint venture, other dividends from various portfolio companies totaling approximately $21 million during the quarter and fee income totaling approximately $12 million during the quarter.

Our interest expense totaled $117 million, a decrease of $1 million quarter-over-quarter due to the decline in net debt to equity from 113% at June 30 to 110% at September 30. Our weighted average cost of debt was 5.3% as of September 30. Management fees totaled $56 million and incentive fees totaled $47 million, both unchanged quarter-over-quarter. Other expenses totaled $11 million during the third quarter, a decrease of $1 million. The detailed bridge in our net asset value per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis is as follows: our ending 2Q 2023 net asset value per share of $24.69 was increased by GAAP net investment income of $0.84 per share and was increased by $0.11 per share due to an increase in the overall value of our investment portfolio.

Our net asset value per share was reduced by our $0.70 per share quarterly distribution and the $0.05 per share special distribution. The sum of these activities results in our September 30, 2023, net asset value per share of $24.89. From a forward-looking guidance perspective, we expect fourth quarter 2023 GAAP net investment income to approximate $0.74 per share and we expect our adjusted net investment income to approximate $0.77 per share. Detailed fourth quarter guidance is as follows: our recurring interest income on a GAAP basis is expected to approximate $377 million. We expect recurring dividend income associated with our joint venture to approximate $53 million. We expect other fee and dividend income to approximate $23 million as we expect normal course asset-based finance dividends to be incrementally lower in the fourth quarter.

From an expense standpoint, we expect our management fees to approximate $56 million. We expect incentive fees to approximate $42 million. We expect our interest expense to approximate $117 million and we expect our other G&A expenses to approximate $10 million. During the fourth quarter, we expect our excise taxes will approximate $22 million. We expect the net effect of excise taxes to be partially offset by the accretion of our investments due to merger accounting which is why our projected fourth quarter GAAP net investment income is $0.04 per share below our anticipated adjusted net investment income. Our gross and net debt to equity levels were 115% and 110%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, compared to 118% and 113% at June 30, 2023.

At September 30, our available liquidity was $3.6 billion. Approximately 59% of our drawn balance sheet and 42% of our committed balance sheet was comprised of unsecured debt. In October, we further enhanced our liquidity and debt maturity profile by closing an amendment to our senior secured revolving credit facility. The amendment provides for, among other things, an increase in total commitments to $4.67 billion and an extension of the maturity date to the fourth quarter of 2020. We were very pleased to complete this amendment as it is reflected both of the strength of the FSK platform as well as the long-term relationships we are fortunate to maintain with the investment community. And with that, I'll turn the call back to Michael for a few closing remarks before we open the call for questions.

Michael Forman: Thanks, Steven. In closing, we are pleased with our third quarter results and our year-to-date performance as our net asset value at the end of the third quarter was flat compared to the start of the year. Our adjusted net investment income in the quarter exceeded both our public guidance as well as our total dividend. Our underlying portfolio companies are performing well from a credit perspective and we deployed capital into compelling new transactions. With available liquidity of $3.6 billion and a strong balance sheet, we have ample capital to invest in attractive risk-adjusted opportunities we are seeing in the market. On behalf of the team, we thank you all for joining the call and for your continued support. And with that, operator, we'd like to open the call for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Hecht with Jefferies.

John Hecht: One of you guys talked -- and I think it's kind of the second time early talked about the pipeline activity increasing. I'm wondering if you can kind of describe -- I mean, we've heard of, I guess, some increase in M&A activity and maybe some LBO activity. I'm wondering, can you characterize the kind of sources of the pipeline? And then what's the competition around that pipeline? Is that shifting at all relative to the last 4 to 6 months as well?

