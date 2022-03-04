U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

FS KKR Capital Corp. to Present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), announced today that Daniel Pietrzak, FSK's Co-President and Chief Investment Officer, is scheduled to participate on a BDC panel at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/FS/KKR Advisor, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/FS/KKR Advisor, LLC)

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of FSK's website, under Events.

About FS KKR Capital Corp.
FSK is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC
FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to FSK.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations Contact

Robert Paun
Robert.Paun@fsinvestments.com

FS Investments Media Team

Melanie Hemmert
Melanie.Hemmert@fsinvestments.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fs-kkr-capital-corp-to-present-at-2022-rbc-capital-markets-global-financial-institutions-conference-301495452.html

SOURCE FS KKR Capital Corp.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • High-Yielding Stocks Are Often Too Good to Be True. Not These.

    Business development companies look like fixed income and trade like stocks. The upside for investors: dividend yields over 7%.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Broadcom stock rises on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the positive performance in Broadcom's stock following its latest earnings report.

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • Medtronic announces cash dividend for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022

    The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 3, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per ordinary share, representing an 8.6 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2021. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 44 consecutive years. The dividend is paya