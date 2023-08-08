FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FS KKR Capital (FSK) reported $462 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $449.67 million, representing a surprise of +2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FS KKR Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Investment income- Fee income : $6 million versus $4.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.9% change.

Investment income- Dividend and other income : $80 million versus $75.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income : $56 million compared to the $37.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Investment income- Interest income: $320 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $342.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%.

Shares of FS KKR Capital have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

