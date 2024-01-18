FSBM Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FSBM) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

FSBM Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FSBM) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study FSBM Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FSBM Holdings Berhad is:

13% = RM3.0m ÷ RM22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.13.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

FSBM Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, FSBM Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 18%, we aren't very excited. On further research, we found that FSBM Holdings Berhad's net income growth of 3.8% over the past five years is quite low. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So there might be other reasons for the earnings growth to be low. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is facing competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that FSBM Holdings Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 26% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

KLSE:FSBM Past Earnings Growth January 18th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is FSBM Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is FSBM Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

FSBM Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, there's only been very little earnings growth to show for it. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that FSBM Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 5 risks we have identified for FSBM Holdings Berhad.

