FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR SPECIFIC GROUND BEEF IN HELLOFRESH MEAL KITS DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI O157:H7 CONTAMINATION
Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.
