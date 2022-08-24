U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.50
    -15.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,785.00
    -116.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,838.25
    -58.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.70
    -7.90 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.39
    -0.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9955
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    -3.0370 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    -23.80 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1818
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5850
    -0.1370 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,278.98
    +15.17 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.53
    +0.63 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,319.39
    -133.36 (-0.47%)
     

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Perdue Frozen Ready-To-Eat Chicken Tender Products Due to Foreign Material Contamination

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·2 min read

Public Health Alert

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast tenders “gluten free” that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The frozen RTE chicken breast tenders “gluten free” were produced on July 12, 2022. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

  • 42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.

The products bear establishment number “P-33944” immediately below the “Best if Used By:” date on the back of the plastic bag. These items were shipped to BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported to FSIS that it received a complaint from a consumer reporting a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Andrea Staub, Senior Vice President of Perdue Foods LLC, at 410-341-2755 or by email at andrea.staub@perdue.com. Consumers with questions may call the Perdue Foods LLC hotline at 866-866-3703.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

Congressional and Public Affairs
Kenneth King 202-306-5498
FSISpress@usda.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 1 Year?

    Biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is gaining momentum. The drugmaker has substantially outperformed the broader market in the past year, and it is showing few signs of slowing down. Vertex's performance is especially commendable considering the world's economic issues such as inflation.

  • Minerva (NERV) Submits NDA for Schizophrenia Candidate, Stock Up

    Minerva's (NERV) stock surges after the company files an NDA-seeking FDA approval for its schizophrenia therapy.

  • Novo (NVO) Posts Positive Data From Diabetes Study on CagriSema

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) completes the phase II study evaluating CagriSema, a combination of semaglutide and cagrilintide for treating type II diabetes.

  • Omicron-specific boosters could be rolled out after Labor Day: report

    The New York Times reported Tuesday night that the Biden administration is eager to approve the new boosters as soon as possible, and is close to authorizing the updated shots.

  • UnitedHealthcare Accelerator announces its 2022 startup cohort

    UnitedHealthcare has announced the 10 startups that are part of its fourth-annual accelerator program.

  • What is labiaplasty? Plastic surgeons explain.

    Here's what you need to know about labiaplasty — a surgical procedure that changes the shape of the labia — and why it's becoming more popular.

  • Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) run-up of around 2,050% over the last three years made a lot of investors quite wealthy, but past performance doesn't predict future returns. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is crushing Tesla stock because it's in the process of cornering a rare disease market that'll be worth hundreds of millions of dollars each year for quite some time. Its drug, Firdapse, treats adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), a muscle-weakening autoimmune and neuromuscular disease that affects around 3,000 people in the U.S.

  • If You're Using This Butter, Stop Immediately, FDA Says in New Warning

    Whether you're slathering it onto your bread or working it into your baked goods, butter remains one of the essential kitchen staples that's hard to go without. When used in moderation, it can be the perfect way to add a delicious roundness to your dish that no other ingredient can accomplish. But before you continue to spread, you may want to take a second to check what's in your refrigerator because the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for one type of butter due to a potentia

  • Signify Health has the kind of data that appeals to companies like Amazon and UnitedHealth Group

    Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that the three companies, plus Option Care Health (OPCH) are allegedly pursuing an acquisition of the value-based care company in an auction that values it at about $8 billion. If the buyer ends up being Amazon, it would be the e-commerce giant’s second healthcare deal this summer following its $3.9 billion purchase in July of direct primary-care provider One Medical, which operates as 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) That said, CVS, which operates the health insurer Aetna, and UnitedHealth, another health insurance giant, for years have been building out their care businesses. “We view interest in SGFY as consistent with our thesis that the home remains a critical linchpin in the move towards value-based care,” Truist analyst David MacDonald told investors on Monday.

  • 9 ways the Inflation Reduction Act affects Medicare coverage, and what it means for you

    It's one of the most significant reforms to Medicare in decades. Here's what the new law will mean for your coverage.

  • Whole Foods is sued over 'No Antibiotics, Ever' beef claim

    Whole Foods Market was sued on Tuesday by three consumers and an animal welfare nonprofit, in a lawsuit accusing the Amazon.com Inc unit of falsely marketing beef with the slogan "No Antibiotics, Ever." The proposed class action said recent independent laboratory testing found that Whole Foods' beef contained antibiotic and other pharmaceutical residue, meaning that cattle had been treated with antibiotics or other pharmaceuticals. Peymon Khaghani, Jason Rose, Sara Safari and the nonprofit Farm Forward said this creates "serious health risks" by contributing to antibiotic-resistant bacteria that consumers eventually ingest, and which may cause infections that cannot be treated with existing antibiotics.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Preps $5.4 Billion Foray Into Sickle Cell Disease?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its $5.4 billion plan to buy Global Blood Therapeutics? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

    Around one in five vaccinated Britons with Omicron or Delta strain experienced diarrhoea as a symptom

  • Moderna Asks FDA To Sign Off On Updated Covid Booster, Trailing Pfizer By A Day

    Moderna stock inched higher late Tuesday just before announcing it asked the FDA to sign off on its updated Covid booster shot.

  • Covid-19 Booster Campaign Is Expected to Launch Next Month

    Some 175 million doses of updated vaccines would be available in the U.S. if health regulators give the green light.

  • Medicare enrollees to see Inflation Reduction Act benefits ‘very soon,’ health official says

    Department of Health and Human Services CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure discusses the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Medicaid and Medicare, health care costs, and the law’s benefits.

  • Musk Gets a Potential Boost With Twitter Whistle-Blower’s Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A whistle-blower’s complaint alleging Twitter Inc. ignored a rash of spam and bot accounts could help Elon Musk in his effort to walk away from a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, legal experts say. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap Wit

  • Medicare Part A is facing a shortfall. Here’s how that could affect you.

    Shifting services, revamping drug coverage and cutting payments to providers are all strategies that could slow Medicare Part A insolvency.

  • A New Whistleblower Could Shake Up Musk's Battle With Twitter

    You know things are going to reverberate when a past security chief accuses Twitter of "extreme, egregious deficiencies." On Tuesday morning, a joint report from the Washington Post and CNN published new allegations that Peiter "Mudge" Zatko made against the company to Congress. Zatko, who led security at Twitter between 2020 and 2022 before getting terminated for what the company then described as poor performance and leadership, said that Twitter violated a number of laws regarding everything from data privacy to shareholder communication dating as far back as 2011.

  • MDNA: Awaiting Scan Results for Unconfirmed Partial Response in ABILITY Trial…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:MDNA READ THE FULL MDNA RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Awaiting Scan Results to Confirm Partial Response in ABILITY Trial On August 15, 2022, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) provided an update on the ongoing Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study (A Beta-only IL-2 ImmunoTherapY Study) of MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors ( NCT05086692 ). As of this time, four