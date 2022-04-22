FSIS Recall 010-2022 - Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 – Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, a Hixson, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The ready-to-eat beef jerky products were produced from January 2020 through April 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:







3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG ORIGINAL” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.





3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG PEPPERED” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.





3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG Spicy” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.





3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG TERIYAKI” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.





3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG HOTIYAKI SWEET HEAT” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.





3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG DILL PICKLE” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.





3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG JALEPENO DILL” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.



The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. The firm produced seven beef jerky varieties and sold the product directly to consumers nationwide through websites and through retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.







The problem was discovered when the Tennessee Department of Agriculture notified FSIS about the products. After investigation, FSIS determined that the beef jerky products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Christopher Petriccione, Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, at 833-862-7696, ext. 701 or tnbrownbag@gmail.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



