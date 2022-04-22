U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.94
    -121.72 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,813.44
    -979.32 (-2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.90
    -44.56 (-2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.61
    -2.18 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.90
    -13.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.37 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2830
    -0.0204 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5320
    +0.1760 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,537.50
    -1,761.21 (-4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.51
    -21.06 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

FSIS Recall 010-2022 - Benefit of Inspection

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·4 min read

Washington D.C., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Cody Kahlig 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-010-2022



TENNESSEE BROWN BAG, LLC RECALLS BEEF JERKY PRODUCTS

PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 – Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, a Hixson, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.



The ready-to-eat beef jerky products were produced from January 2020 through April 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:



  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG ORIGINAL” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG PEPPERED” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG Spicy” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG TERIYAKI” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG HOTIYAKI SWEET HEAT” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG DILL PICKLE” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG JALEPENO DILL” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.



The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. The firm produced seven beef jerky varieties and sold the product directly to consumers nationwide through websites and through retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.



The problem was discovered when the Tennessee Department of Agriculture notified FSIS about the products. After investigation, FSIS determined that the beef jerky products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Christopher Petriccione, Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, at 833-862-7696, ext. 701 or tnbrownbag@gmail.com.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###



NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Experts: Prior Florida law about special districts may not save Disney's Reedy Creek

    Many experts closely following new state legislation on the verge of dissolving Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District wonder if an existing state statute may prevent the move. If the Legislature were to dissolve an active independent special district, Florida Statute 189.072 enacted in 2015 says the action must be approved by a majority of resident electors in the district or a majority of the governing landowners, etc. — which primarily would be Disney (NYSE: DIS), in this case. Many reports have speculated that statute is the shield Disney could wield to counter the impending legislation expected to be signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and do away with Reedy Creek by June 2023.

  • House Republicans ask Twitter board to retain records tied to Musk offer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of 18 U.S. House Republicans sent Twitter board members a letter on Friday asking them to preserve all records and materials relating to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, laying the groundwork for a potential investigation. "As Congress continues to examine Big Tech and how to best protect Americans’ free speech rights, this letter serves as a formal request that you preserve all records and materials relating to Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, including Twitter’s consideration and response to this offer, and Twitter’s evaluation of its shareholder interests with respect to Musk’s offer," said the letter signed by the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, and others on the committee.

  • Novavax nears FDA advisory meeting date

    Novavax signaled a positive outlook for its vaccine pipeline Wednesday with announcements at the World Vaccine Congress and an update on its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Factbox-What is the special tax designation Disney might lose?

    A Florida bill that would eliminate the special tax district that gives the Walt Disney Co the ability to govern its theme parks won approval from lawmakers on Thursday, sending the legislation to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. Disney's designation has allowed the company to control the area including and surrounding Walt Disney World, comprised of an array of theme parks, hotels, golf courses and other entertainment venues. WHAT IS THE SPECIAL TAXING DISTRICT AND WHY WAS IT SET UP?

  • ‘Oh No, Wait!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Own Words Haunt Her

    John Bazemore/Pool/GettyRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was grilled under oath in court Friday as she sought to defend her place on the ballot for this year’s midterms—and had some trouble keeping track of her own wild past statements.Greene insisted she couldn’t remember much throughout her testimony Friday as she was asked about her involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Greene’s status on the May 14 primary ballot was challenged by a Georgian voter, who argued she should

  • France issues warrant for Carlos Ghosn, airlines split over banned passengers, Florida lawmakers vote to strip Disney's 'special status'

    Notable business headlines include a French magistrate issuing an international arrest warrant for businessman Carlos Ghosn, airlines moving to bring back banned passengers as the federal mask mandate is lifted, and Florida lawmakers voting to revoke Disney’s ‘special status’ over the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

  • Video of Vladimir Putin gripping table during meeting sparks fresh concerns about his health

    The Kremlin has denied that the Russian president, 69, is suffering serious health problems

  • 'Woops': Critics Catch Mike Pompeo's 'Freudian Slip' On Fox News

    The former secretary of state told Laura Ingraham conservatives are often a bigger threat to the U.S. than China.

  • Hudson's Bay gifts Winnipeg flagship building to Manitoba First Nations organization

    "Reconciliation is not just a word. It is meant to have action, and this is an example of that action today," SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said.

  • Dismantling Disney World’s special district status would be complicated and expensive

    The Florida Legislature is moving swiftly to strip The Walt Disney Co. of a series of unique legal protections that essentially give the company sweeping governmental powers.

  • Why do Florida Republicans hate Critical Race Theory? Because they engage in the racist behavior it exposes | Editorial

    Florida’s Republicans sure have a way with words. LGBTQ residents are “groomers” out to subvert innocent children. Protesting peacefully can get you arrested in the “free” state of Florida.

  • Putin Calls Off 'Pointless' Storming of Mariupol

    President&nbsp;Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military not to storm the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol after claiming victory in the battle for the port city. Speaking in a televised meeting Thursday with Defense Minister&nbsp;Sergei Shoigu, Putin said "I consider the proposed storming of the industrial area pointless. I order to abort it."

  • Panamanian Legislative Assembly’s Committee Approves Bill Regulating Crypto

    The bill, presented by Congressman Gabriel Silva, must now go through two more rounds of debate before making it to the President’s desk.

  • U.S. extends COVID vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States government said on Thursday it was extending a requirement that non-U.S. citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most visitors since March 2020. The vaccination requirements had been set to expire on Thursday https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/01/24/2022-01403/notification-of-temporary-travel-restrictions-applicable-to-land-ports-of-entry-and-ferries-service unless they were extended.

  • U.S. Supreme Court allows Puerto Rico's exclusion from welfare program

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a bid to extend a federal program offering benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people to residents of Puerto Rico, finding that Congress had the authority to prevent those living in the American territory from receiving the assistance. The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of President Joe Biden's administration, reversing a lower court's ruling that a 1972 decision by Congress to exclude Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program violated a U.S. Constitution requirement that laws apply equally to everyone. The ruling denies the welfare benefits to an estimated 300,000 people on the Caribbean island who otherwise might qualify.

  • Mexico Tells Oil Giant Pemex ‘You’re on Your Own’ to Cover Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos bonds tumbled to fresh lows as the state-owned oil giant prepares to resume paying its own debt maturities, halting a government policy of covering its amortizations.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for

  • At CDC’s request, Justice Department to appeal ruling voiding mask mandate

    The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.

  • Florida Republicans Want to Punish Disney for Opposing the ‘Don’t Say Gay Law.’ Here’s What That Means for the Company

    Having benefited from limited red tape and exemptions from certain taxes for 55 years within the special taxing district, Disney—and quite possibly local taxpayers—could lose out from the district’s dissolution.

  • Lithium Valley: Near the Salton Sea, residents want the federal government to address health concerns

    Granholm's visit came amid increasing state and federal interest in the region's potential for lithium development.

  • White House says it opposes DeSantis taking action against Disney

    The White House said it opposes efforts by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to dissolve a more than 50-year-old self-governing status given to Disney