FSIS Recall 011 - E. Coli O103
Washington D.C., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
Congressional and Public Affairs
WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 – Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov