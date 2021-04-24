U.S. markets closed

FSIS Recall 015-2021 – Foreign Matter Contamination

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read

Washington, D.C., April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recall Release

CLASS II RECALL
HEALTH RISK: LOW

Congressional and Public Affairs
Veronica Pegram-Williams

(202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-015-2021



MORE THAN GOURMET, INC. RECALLS BEEF AND VEAL BROTH AND STOCK PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION



Editor’s notes: This recall will be updated at a later date to contain photos of the product labels that were subject to recall.

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2021– More Than Gourmet, Inc., an Akron, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 6,896 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and veal broth and stock products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hydraulic oil, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.



The ready-to-eat broth and stock items were produced on March 1, 2021, April 7, 2021 and April 8, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:







The products subject to recall bear establishment number “27446” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.



The problem was discovered by the establishment after identifying a malfunction in a piece of processing equipment.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.



Consumers with questions about the recall can contact More Than Gourmet, Inc. customer service at 800-860-9391 and sales@morethangourmet.com and members of the media can contact Paul Taylor, Vice President at 330-762-6652.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


