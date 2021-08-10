U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

FSIS Recall 028-2021 - Salmonella Enteritidis

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·5 min read

Washington, D.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Meredith Carothers (202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-028-2021



SERENADE FOODS RECALLS FROZEN RAW BREADED STUFFED CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA ENTERITIDIS CONTAMINATION

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2021 – Serenade Foods, a Milford, Ind. establishment, is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. FSIS issued a public health alert on June 2, 2021 related to these products.

The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels]

  • 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

  • 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

  • 10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

  • 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

  • 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.

FSIS has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses in 8 states, with onset dates ranging from February 21 through June 28, 2021. Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

The products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw and need to be fully cooked according to the manufacturer cooking instructions on the package before consumption. The labels for these products identify cooking instructions for preparation in an oven. The products should not be prepared in the microwave or air fryer. FSIS advises all consumers that particular attention needs to be taken to safely prepare and cook these frozen, raw poultry products to a temperature of 165 F. The only way to confirm raw poultry products are cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, as indicated in this chart. Additionally, FSIS advises all consumers to keep raw poultry away from other food that will not be cooked. Use one cutting board for raw poultry and a separate one for fresh produce and cooked foods.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Serenade Foods Hotline at (866) 873-7589.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (202) 720-9113 FSISpress@usda.gov


