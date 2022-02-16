U.S. markets closed

FSIS Recall Release 005-2022 - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read

Washington D.C., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: High

Congressional and Public Affairs
Cody Kahlig 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-005-2022



MORGAN FOODS RECALLS SKYLINE CHILI PRODUCTS

DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 – Morgan Foods, an Austin, Ind., establishment, is recalling approximately 2,205 pounds of Skyline chili due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, wheat, and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.



The cans labeled as chili product may actually contain cream of chicken soup

and were produced on Dec. 21, 2021. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:



  • 10.5 oz. cans containing “Skyline CHILI ORIGINIAL CHILI” with a lot code “L2121”, product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, and a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023. The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of December 21, 2024.



The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 6806” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered by consumers who reported to the company that the cans labeled as chili contained cream of chicken soup.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Bridget Castellini, Wordsmith Communications, (513) 515-9673 or bcastellini@wordsworthweb.com.





Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###



NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


