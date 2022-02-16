FSIS Recall Release 005-2022 - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen
Washington D.C., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
Congressional and Public Affairs
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 – Morgan Foods, an Austin, Ind., establishment, is recalling approximately 2,205 pounds of Skyline chili due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, wheat, and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.
###
USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
