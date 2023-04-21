FSIS Recall Release 014-2023 - Misbranding & Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2023 – Abbyland Foods, an Abbotsford, Wis., establishment, is recalling approximately 11,800 pounds of frozen turkey meatballs that are labeled as turkey sausage patties due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.







The frozen, fully cooked turkey meatball products labeled as turkey sausage patties were produced March 3, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:







5-lb. unlabeled bags in 10-pound labeled boxes of “Jennie-O FULLY COOKED TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTIES” with lot code 06223.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-17764” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide.



The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that a food service customer notified them of a labeling issue after they opened a box of frozen turkey sausage patties and discovered turkey meatballs instead. The meatballs contain soy protein concentrate, while the sausage patties label does not declare soy as an ingredient.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Fritz Brown, Technical Director, Abbyland Foods, at 715-223-6386, Ext. 7208. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Janalee Velazquez, HR Director, Abbyland Foods, at 715-223-6386, Ext. 7701.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

