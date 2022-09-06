U.S. markets closed

FSIS Recall Release 030-2022 - Listeria

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·4 min read

Washington, D.C., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



          

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Mitch Adams 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-030-2022

 

MAGNOLIA PROVISION COMPANY INC., RECALLS BEEF JERKY PRODUCTS

DUE TO POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 – Magnolia Provision Company, Inc., a Knoxville, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 497 pounds of beef jerky products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The ready-to-eat beef jerky items were produced on August 25, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

      

  • 2-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.



  • 8-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.



  • 16-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8091” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

                                 

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported to FSIS that it received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned as positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

 

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Rob Noyes, Vice President of Magnolia Provision Company, Inc., at Rob@magnoliajerky.com.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 

###

 



NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

 

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

 

 

 

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

 

 

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

 

 

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

 

Attachment

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


