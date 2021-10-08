FSIS Recall Release 037-2021 - Unapproved Substance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 – Crider Foods, a Stillmore, Ga., establishment, is recalling approximately 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead, due to a spice mix used from an outside supplier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The canned beef with gravy product items were produced on October 22, 2020 and March 15, 2021 production dates. The following products are subject to recall:



































The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 31812” on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered during routine surveillance sampling conducted by a state partner. In-plant verification activities conducted by Crider Foods in conjunction with FSIS found that a spice mix used from an outside source contained unsafe levels of lead.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mark Howell, President of Crider Inc., at mhowell@criderinc.com or (912) 536-1424. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Aaron Schoeneberger, Crider Inc., Director of Marketing at aschoeneberger@criderinc.com or (912) 562-9142.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



