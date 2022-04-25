FSRA revokes the licence of Millicent Prince

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) revoked the mortgage agent licence of Millicent Prince.

Millicent Prince was found to be not suitable to be licensed as a mortgage agent as per sections 10.1 and 10.3 of O. Reg. 409/07.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal dated March 8, 2022.

