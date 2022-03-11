U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

FSRA warns consumers to avoid using an individual in Richmond Hill to obtain a mortgage

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers to avoid obtaining a mortgage or home loan through Maryam Saeidi as she is not licensed to conduct mortgage business in Ontario.

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)
Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

Maryam Saeidi is operating out of 259 Beechy Drive in Richmond Hill, postal code L3Y 8G6. She is advertising under the following website: https://www.mortgagegodfather.ca/, which has been down for scheduled maintenance since October 27, 2021.

It was reported that this individual is conducting unlicensed mortgage business and taking payments from consumers. FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by Maryam Saeidi or anyone claiming to be acting on her behalf.

Maryam Saeidi was previously licensed as a Mortgage Agent with Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc., operating as The Mortgage Alliance. Her licence expired on March 31, 2020.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. If consumers obtain a mortgage through individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its regulations that govern Ontario's licensed mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents.

Consumers are encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed mortgage broker, agent, brokerage, or administrator.

Learn more

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

For public inquiries, please email contactcentre@fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

