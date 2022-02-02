U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,574.01
    +27.47 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,549.56
    +144.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,351.89
    +5.89 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.35
    -18.39 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.29
    +0.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0034 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    -0.0360 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3800
    -0.3020 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,500.99
    -1,049.56 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.76
    -22.71 (-2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

FSRA warns consumers to avoid using Aproov Mortgage

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers to avoid using Aproov Mortgage as it is not licensed to conduct mortgage business in Ontario.

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

Aproov Mortgage is operating and advertising through its website https://aproov.ca. It gathers consumers' personal details through mortgage applications on its website and claims to forward them to mortgage specialists. Only a licensed brokerage or someone working through a licensed brokerage can do assessments of consumers. There is no evidence that Aproov Mortgage is affiliated with a licensed brokerage.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by the company or anyone using the above website and claiming to represent Aproov Mortgage.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers, and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. If consumers obtain a mortgage through *certain individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its regulations that govern Ontario's licensed mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents.

Consumers are encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed mortgage broker, agent, brokerage, or administrator.

FSRA is continuing to work with those it regulates to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more www.fsrao.ca.

*Certain financial institutions and their mortgage professionals, such as banks, may be exempt from obtaining a mortgage broker or agent licence.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c0703.html

Recommended Stories

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Watch Out Upstart: Visa Partners With Competitor Pagaya

    Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock attracted a lot of market attention last year, with its stock price catapulting nearly 700% by the end of October. The market in general is seeing a shift from hot tech stocks to more traditional value stocks, such as Visa (NYSE: V). Visa stock is already up about 7.5% in 2022 while Upstart stock is down a depressing 27.3%.

  • How to Use a HELOC to Pay Off Your Mortgage

    A homeowner with enough home equity may be able to use a home equity line of credit to pay off an existing mortgage. That can reduce monthly payments as well as reducing the total interest cost of the loan. This … Continue reading → The post How to Use a HELOC to Pay Off Your Mortgage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • 1 Thing Everyone Gets Wrong About Realty Income

    I made a big mistake once, and I'm not about to repeat it. I just had to see that I was thinking about Realty Income in the wrong way.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Exelon Stock Price Has ‘Plunged.’ Its Value Hasn’t Changed.

    The utility company's shares were 25% lower on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • A year on, GameStop champion Roaring Kitty is quiet - yet much richer

    A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses. Gill has returned to obscurity: albeit much richer thanks to his GameStop positions that at one point reached $48 million in value. The Massachusetts securities regulator is still probing Gill's activities around the Reddit rally, a spokeswoman said.

  • SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair Is a Win-Win Deal

    SeaWorld made an unsolicited buyout offer for the regional amusement park operator. Is your portfolio tall enough to ride?

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.