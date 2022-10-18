Ft. Lauderdale Country Club to Host Second Annual Mental Health Services Fundraising Golf Tournament November 14

Tournament Supports Efforts of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and Compassion Health Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Lauderdale Country Club will once again host a golf tournament to raise funds for both the Concussion Legacy Foundation and Compassion Health Foundation. Slated for a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Monday, November 14, the tournament is presented by the Ed Morse Automotive Group. Additional sponsors include TriNet, the Stiles Corporation and Compassion Behavioral Health.

Foursomes must register for the tournament by Friday, November 10. In addition to supporting vital mental health care treatment and services, the $2,500 registration fee includes breakfast and lunch, event recognition and the awards reception.

Founded in 2007 by a renowned concussion expert and a former professional wrestler, the Concussion Legacy Foundation is a national organization dedicated to supporting athletes, veterans and all affected by concussions and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE); achieving smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation; and to ending CTE through prevention and research.

"The Concussion Legacy Foundation is proud to partner with The Compassion Health Foundation for our second annual golf outing," says Concussion Legacy Foundation CEO and Founder Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. "We know suffering a brain injury increases the risk for mental health issues and even suicide. Now, more than ever, it is important to provide support for those individuals, and we're grateful for the opportunity to reach the Ft. Lauderdale community with our resources through this partnership."

The Compassion Health Foundation is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of individuals that suffer from mental, behavioral health and substance abuse by providing the necessary health support, awareness and education. The Foundation also works with young adult organizations for the prevention of substance abuse and awareness of other mental health issues and disorders.

Story continues

"We are thrilled to be collaborating for a consecutive year with national organization, the Concussion Legacy Foundation through our efforts to create awareness and education about mental health," says Maria Hunt, founder of the Compassion Health Foundation. "We are also very proud to locally support the community through our hospital partners in the behavioral health programs and the prevention and treatment of substance abuse. The second annual golf tournament event helps us to make a national and local impact."

"There are still so many people who are suffering in silence. Whether it is the stigma or barriers preventing quality services, there is a constant need for mental health awareness and education throughout our country," says Ryan Needles, CEO of Compassion Behavioral Health. "We are proud to sponsor and support two nationally recognized organizations like The Concussion Legacy Foundation and The Compassion Health Foundation, who continue to pave the way and provide a better tomorrow for those in need."

ATTENDEE INFORMATION:

Ft. Lauderdale Country Club

415 E Country Club Circle

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Monday, November 14, 2022

Shotgun Start: 9 a.m.

$2,500 per foursome

Registration Page

About the Concussion Legacy Foundation

Website - Facebook – Instagram – LinkedIn

About the Compassion Health Foundation

Website – Facebook – Instagram

Compassion Behavioral Health

Website – Facebook – Instagram – YouTube – LinkedIn

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ft-lauderdale-country-club-to-host-second-annual-mental-health-services-fundraising-golf-tournament-november-14-301652651.html

SOURCE Compassion Behavioral Health