FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”)
TSX Symbols – FUD, CIBR, QCLN, FSL, ETP, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, FST, FINT & BLCK
NEO Symbols – FJFB and FJFG
TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO Exchange for the month ending March 31, 2023.
The cash distributions are payable on April 10, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2023.
Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FUD
$0.0600
First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF
QCLN
$0.0250
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FSL
$0.1050
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
CIBR
$0.0500
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
ETP
$0.0525
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)
FDL
$0.2500
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
FHG
$0.0500
FHG.F
$0.0350
First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF
FST
$0.2250
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF
BLCK
$0.0500
First Trust International Capital Strength ETF
FINT
$0.1000
First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF
FJFG
$0.0175
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF
FJFB
$0.0500
About First Trust
First Trust Portfolios Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $196 billion as of February 28, 2023 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.
For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065 / 877-622-5552