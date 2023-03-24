U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,938.53
    -10.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.41
    -71.84 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,726.14
    -61.26 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,719.10
    -1.19 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    -0.49 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.30
    -8.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3760
    -0.0300 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2221
    -0.0068 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6570
    -0.1320 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,972.76
    -651.67 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.54
    -9.84 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.91
    -88.69 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

FT Portfolios Canada Co.
·2 min read
FT Portfolios Canada Co.
FT Portfolios Canada Co.

TSX Symbols – FUD, CIBR, QCLN, FSL, ETP, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, FST, FINT & BLCK

NEO Symbols – FJFB and FJFG

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO Exchange for the month ending March 31, 2023.

The cash distributions are payable on April 10, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2023.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Amount

First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FUD

$0.0600

First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF

QCLN

$0.0250

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FSL

$0.1050

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

CIBR

$0.0500

First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF

ETP

$0.0525

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)

FDL

$0.2500

First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF

FHG

$0.0500

FHG.F

$0.0350

First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF

FST

$0.2250

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF

BLCK

$0.0500

First Trust International Capital Strength ETF

FINT

$0.1000

First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF

FJFG

$0.0175

First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF

FJFB

$0.0500


About First Trust

First Trust Portfolios Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $196 billion as of February 28, 2023 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065 / 877-622-5552


Recommended Stories