FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

FT Portfolios Canada Co.

TSX Symbols – FUD, CIBR, QCLN, FSL, ETP, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, FST, FINT & BLCK



NEO Symbols – FJFB and FJFG

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO Exchange for the month ending March 31, 2023.

The cash distributions are payable on April 10, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2023.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0600 First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF QCLN $0.0250 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.1050 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR $0.0500 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0525 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged) FDL $0.2500 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.0500 FHG.F $0.0350 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST $0.2250 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.0500 First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT $0.1000 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG $0.0175 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0500



About First Trust

First Trust Portfolios Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $196 billion as of February 28, 2023 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Story continues

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca .

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065 / 877-622-5552



