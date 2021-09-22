FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A, FTB, FHG/FHG.F, FHQ/FHQ.F, SKYY, FDL, FST/FST.A, & BLCK



NEO Symbol – FJFB

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending September 30, 2021.

The cash distributions are payable on October 7, 2021 to Unitholders of record on September 29, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of September 28, 2021.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0450 FUD.A $0.0200 First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0850 FDE.A $0.0700 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0375 FSL.A $0.0325 First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0750 EUR.A $0.0550 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0450 ETP.A $0.0350 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0525

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)

(formerly First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF

(CAD‐Hedged) FDL $0.1800 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.0300 FHG.F $0.0200 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

(formerly First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF) SKYY $0.0200 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF

FST $0.1900 FST.A $0.0700 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF FHQ $0.1200 FHQ.F $0.0800 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.0500 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0362

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $213.55 billion as of August 31, 2021 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Story continues

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.firsttrust.ca/

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552



