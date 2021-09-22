FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds
TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A, FTB, FHG/FHG.F, FHQ/FHQ.F, SKYY, FDL, FST/FST.A, & BLCK
NEO Symbol – FJFB
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending September 30, 2021.
The cash distributions are payable on October 7, 2021 to Unitholders of record on September 29, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of September 28, 2021.
Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FUD
$0.0450
FUD.A
$0.0200
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FDE
$0.0850
FDE.A
$0.0700
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FSL
$0.0375
FSL.A
$0.0325
First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
EUR
$0.0750
EUR.A
$0.0550
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
ETP
$0.0450
ETP.A
$0.0350
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF
FTB
$0.0525
FDL
$0.1800
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
FHG
$0.0300
FHG.F
$0.0200
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
SKYY
$0.0200
First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF
FST
$0.1900
FST.A
$0.0700
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF
FHQ
$0.1200
FHQ.F
$0.0800
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF
BLCK
$0.0500
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF
FJFB
$0.0362
About First Trust
First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $213.55 billion as of August 31, 2021 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
Further information about the Fund can be found at www.firsttrust.ca/
For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552