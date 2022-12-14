U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,030.25
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,187.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,865.25
    +25.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.96
    -0.43 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6340
    +0.1750 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,769.24
    +628.29 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.64
    +13.59 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,144.89
    +190.04 (+0.68%)
     

FTAC ZEUS ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF SPECIAL MEETING DATE

FTAC ZEUS ACQUISITION CORP.
·5 min read

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that the special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, is being postponed to Wednesday, December 21, 2022.  The Company decided to postpone the Special Meeting in light of the amount of redemption requests it received in connection with the meeting.  The Company does not anticipate proceeding with the Special Meeting or the proposals to be voted on therein if the related redemption requests would result in the Company’s trust account having a remaining balance less than approximately $125 million.

At the Special Meeting, stockholders will be asked to vote on the following proposals: (1) a proposal to approve an amendment to the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “Charter”) to provide the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) with the right to accelerate the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from May 23, 2023 (or by August 23, 2023 if the Company has executed a letter of intent, agreement in principle or definitive agreement for its initial business combination, but has not completed such business combination, by May 23, 2023) (the “Original Termination Date”), to such earlier date as determined by the Board (such date, the “Amended Termination Date”); provided that such date cannot be earlier than sixty (60) days before the Original Termination Date (the “Charter Amendment”) (the “Charter Amendment Proposal”); (2) a proposal to approve an amendment to the Investment Management Trust Agreement dated November 18, 2021, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as trustee, to allow the trustee to liquidate the trust account (the “Trust Account”) established in connection with the Company’s initial public offering at such earlier time as may be determined by the Company as set forth in the Charter Amendment (the “Trust Amendment Proposal” and together with the Charter Amendment Proposal, the “Proposals”); and (3) a proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting to a later date, if necessary, under certain circumstances, including, but not limited to, for the purpose of soliciting additional proxies in favor of the Charter Amendment Proposal and Trust Amendment Proposal, in the event the Company does not receive the requisite stockholder vote to approve the Proposals.

As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, via a virtual meeting link at https://www.cstproxy.com/ftaczeus/2022. Also, as a result of this change, the Company has extended the deadline for holders of the Company’s Class A common stock issued in the Company’s initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Proposals to Monday, December 19, 2022.

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on November 8, 2022, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, uncertainties relating to the Company’s stockholder approval of the Proposals, its inability to complete an initial business combination within the required time period or, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors” and other documents the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the securityholders of the Company in favor of the approval of the Proposals. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of the Company’s directors and officers in the definitive proxy statement dated November 16, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”), which may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated below.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Press Release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposals. This communication shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, because these documents will contain important information about the Company and the Proposals. Stockholders may obtain copies of the Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to the Company’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, at 333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, Stamford, Connecticut 06902, ZING.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.
info@cohencircle.com


Recommended Stories

  • US attorney says ‘we are not done’ charging individuals for FTX collapse

    Multiple U.S. government agencies held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the indictment of FTX’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. When asked whether the entities will bring charges against other individuals allegedly involved in the FTX collapse, Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said during the event, “I can only say this: Clearly, we are not done.” The meeting convened hours after the U.S. attorney’s office, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) all filed charges against Bankman-Fried earlier in the day.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • Fed Rate Hike Looms After Market Rally Fizzles; Tesla Stock Hits New Lows As Elon Musk Admits This

    A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) rocketed nearly 29% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Powering the energy storage company's stock surge was its fourth-quarter report. Fluence Energy delivered the highest revenue in its history during the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Fell Again. Here’s Where It Could Be Headed Next.

    Tesla stock is down about 30% since Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter. Technical analysts say the weakness goes beyond anything related to social media.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Crashed on a Bullish Market Day

    Due to a mild inflation report, the stock market had a bullish morning on Tuesday, but Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock missed the upswing. Instead, the regional bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency industry saw share prices fall as much as 15.2% at 11:10 a.m. EST. A team of JPMorgan analysts downgraded stocks and cut price targets across a long list of regional banks.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — these are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • Why Intel, Broadcom, and AMD Stocks Popped This Morning

    Believe it or not, semiconductor subsidies could be bad news for semiconductor stocks' profit margins.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • The Fed should pause its rate hikes now that inflation has slowed significantly. But it won’t.

    The Fed now has "compelling evidence" that it has achieved its immediate goal of seeing a significant slowing in inflation.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Devon Energy (DVN) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Devon Energy (DVN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Elon Musk Stands Up For Tesla

    The CEO of the EV maker has just made a strong defense of his group, as the stock plummets on Wall Street.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • Stocks rally across the board following CPI inflation report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Here Are The Wildest Parts From Bankman-Fried’s SEC Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities have alleged that fallen crypto maven Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded investors in his FTX empire, stealing billions of dollars as part of a “massive, years-long fraud” for his own benefit.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingChina’s Rapid Covid Re