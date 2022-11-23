U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

FTAI Aviation Ltd. Increases Revolver to $300 million from $225 million

FTAI Aviation Ltd.
·3 min read
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
FTAI Aviation Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI), a Cayman Islands exempted company (“FTAI” or the “Company”), announced today that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company entered into an amendment to the Second Amended & Restated Credit Agreement dated as of September 20, 2022, which provides for an increase in the form of additional revolving commitments by Citizens Bank, National Association, in an aggregate principal amount of $75,000,000, which increases the commitments under the credit agreement available to the Company to $300,000,000. The proceeds of the revolving credit facility will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a JV to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and MRO customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Revolving Credit Facility. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead are based on our present beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company and FTAI Aviation. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and FTAI Aviation’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports FTAI Aviation files with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


