FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the Stifel 2023 Transportation & Logistics Conference

FTAI Aviation Ltd.
·1 min read



PDF Version

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Stifel 2023 Transportation & Logistics Conference at 2:25PM (ET) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island in Jacksonville, Florida.

The webcast will be live at https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a JV to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and MRO customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


