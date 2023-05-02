FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock
NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.
Financial Overview
(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results
Q1’23
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders
$
(40,589
)
Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock
$
(0.39
)
Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock
$
(0.40
)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
21,896
Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2)
$
30,122
_______________________________
(1)
For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)
Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments
First Quarter 2023 Dividends
On May 2, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, payable on May 26, 2023 to the holders of record on May 15, 2023.
Business Highlights
Transtar’s first quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $17.2 million, up from $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by growth in both carload volumes and average rate per carload
Jefferson Terminal commenced service under the previously announced Exxon marine contract
Repauno Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.9 million for the first quarter primarily attributable to costs incurred to prepare for a new multi-year tolling contract which commenced on April 1, 2023
Long Ridge returned to normal operations in early January following fourth quarter 2022 power plant outage
Additional Information
For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website.
Conference Call
In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI76e04d920aa34a3db8931a5a75020dc8. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.
About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Exhibit - Financial Statements
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Revenues
Total revenues
$
76,494
$
46,148
Expenses
Operating expenses
65,162
38,068
General and administrative
3,201
2,430
Acquisition and transaction expenses
269
4,236
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate
2,982
4,161
Depreciation and amortization
20,135
16,996
Asset impairment
141
—
Total expenses
91,890
65,891
Other income (expense)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities
4,366
(22,043
)
Loss on sale of assets, net
(124
)
—
Interest expense
(23,250
)
(6,459
)
Other income (expense)
221
(459
)
Total other expense
(18,787
)
(28,961
)
Loss before income taxes
(34,183
)
(48,704
)
Provision for income taxes
1,729
1,584
Net loss
(35,912
)
(50,288
)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
(9,893
)
(7,466
)
Less: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock
14,570
—
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent
$
(40,589
)
$
(42,822
)
Loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.39
)
$
(0.43
)
Diluted
$
(0.40
)
$
(0.43
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
102,787,640
99,387,467
Diluted
102,787,640
99,387,467
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,963
$
36,486
Restricted cash
68,470
113,156
Accounts receivable, net
71,798
60,807
Other current assets
58,820
67,355
Total current assets
239,051
277,804
Leasing equipment, net
34,631
34,907
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
70,163
71,015
Property, plant, and equipment, net
1,685,242
1,673,808
Investments
72,320
73,589
Intangible assets, net
58,309
60,195
Goodwill
260,252
260,252
Other assets
27,094
26,829
Total assets
$
2,447,062
$
2,478,399
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
132,654
$
136,048
Operating lease liabilities
7,124
7,045
Other current liabilities
14,905
16,488
Total current liabilities
154,683
159,581
Debt, net
1,274,149
1,230,157
Operating lease liabilities
62,644
63,147
Other liabilities
156,001
236,130
Total liabilities
1,647,477
1,689,015
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; redemption amount of $448.2 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
279,160
264,590
Equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
994
994
Additional paid in capital
892,992
911,599
Accumulated deficit
(86,856
)
(60,837
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(247,293
)
(300,133
)
Stockholders' equity
559,837
551,623
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries
(39,412
)
(26,829
)
Total equity
520,425
524,794
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity
$
2,447,062
$
2,478,399
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(35,912
)
$
(50,288
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities
(4,366
)
22,043
Loss on sale of assets, net
124
—
Equity-based compensation
895
709
Depreciation and amortization
20,135
16,996
Asset impairment
141
—
Change in deferred income taxes
1,547
1,512
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative
1,125
766
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,429
841
Amortization of bond discount
1,045
—
(Benefit from) provision for credit losses
(165
)
25
Change in:
Accounts receivable
(10,825
)
13,744
Other assets
8,140
(2,315
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,812
(19,488
)
Management fees payable to affiliate
4,888
—
Other liabilities
(2,157
)
1,306
Net cash used in operating activities
(12,144
)
(14,149
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in unconsolidated entities
(2,126
)
(1,637
)
Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary
(4,448
)
—
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(39,861
)
(51,728
)
Investment in promissory notes and loans
(20,500
)
—
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
93
2,092
Net cash used in investing activities
(66,842
)
(51,273
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt
41,600
9,450
Payment of deferred financing costs
(649
)
(277
)
Cash dividends - common stock
(3,084
)
—
Net transfers from Former Parent, net
—
34,270
Settlement of equity-based compensation
(90
)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
37,777
43,443
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(41,209
)
(21,979
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
149,642
301,855
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
108,433
$
279,876
Key Performance Measures
The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.
Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders or Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders or Former Parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent
$
(40,589
)
$
(42,822
)
Add: Provision for income taxes
1,729
1,584
Add: Equity-based compensation expense
895
709
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses
269
4,236
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations
—
—
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments
1,125
766
Add: Asset impairment charges
141
—
Add: Incentive allocations
—
—
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
20,135
16,996
Add: Interest expense
23,250
6,459
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)
8,190
5,407
Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock
14,570
—
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities
480
—
Add: Other non-recurring items (2)
1,288
—
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities
(4,366
)
22,043
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)
(5,221
)
(3,816
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
21,896
$
11,562
__________________________________________________
(1)
Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net income (loss) of $4,318 and $(22,088), (ii) interest expense of $8,032 and $6,463, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,666 and $6,284, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $20 and $3, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(9,847) and $14,615, (vi) equity-based compensation of $1 and $98 and (vii) asset impairment of $— and $32, respectively.
(2)
Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: subsidiary severance expense of $1,288.
(3)
Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $110 and $127, (ii) provision for income taxes of $53 and $15, (iii) interest expense of $1,857 and $1,384, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,136 and $2,263, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61 and $27, (vi) other non-recurring items of $3 and $— and (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $—, respectively.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Railroad
Jefferson
Repauno
Power and
Four Core
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$
8,098
$
(9,162
)
$
(8,831
)
$
8,542
$
(1,353
)
Add: Provision for income taxes
598
198
114
—
910
Add: Equity-based compensation expense
325
444
126
—
895
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses
183
—
—
22
205
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments
—
—
1,125
—
1,125
Add: Asset impairment charges
141
—
—
—
141
Add: Incentive allocations
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
5,101
11,869
2,245
—
19,215
Add: Interest expense
955
7,884
588
2
9,429
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)
—
—
—
10,509
10,509
Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities
480
—
—
—
480
Add: Other non-recurring items (2)
1,288
—
—
—
1,288
Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
—
—
—
(7,761
)
(7,761
)
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)
(18
)
(4,715
)
(228
)
—
(4,961
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
17,151
$
6,518
$
(4,861
)
$
11,314
$
30,122
________________________________________________________
(1)
Power and Gas:
Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) net income (loss) of $7,761, (ii) interest expense of $7,234, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,340, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $20, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(9,847), and (vi) equity-based compensation of $1.
(2)
Railroad:
Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: subsidiary severance expense of $1,288.
(3)
Railroad:
Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1, (ii) provision for income taxes of $1, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $10, (iv) interest expense of $2, (v) other non-recurring items of $3 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1.
Jefferson:
Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $102, (ii) provision for income taxes of $46, (iii) interest expense of $1,823 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,744.
Repauno:
Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $7, (ii) interest expense of $32, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $122, (iv) provision for income taxes of $6, and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61.