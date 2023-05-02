U.S. markets closed

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

FTAI Infrastructure
·14 min read
FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Selected Financial Results

Q1’23

 

Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders

$

(40,589

)

 

Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock

$

(0.39

)

 

Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock

$

(0.40

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

21,896

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2)

$

30,122

 

 

_______________________________

(1)

 

For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2)

 

Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments

 

 

 

First Quarter 2023 Dividends

On May 2, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, payable on May 26, 2023 to the holders of record on May 15, 2023.

Business Highlights

  • Transtar’s first quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $17.2 million, up from $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by growth in both carload volumes and average rate per carload

  • Jefferson Terminal commenced service under the previously announced Exxon marine contract

  • Repauno Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.9 million for the first quarter primarily attributable to costs incurred to prepare for a new multi-year tolling contract which commenced on April 1, 2023

  • Long Ridge returned to normal operations in early January following fourth quarter 2022 power plant outage

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI76e04d920aa34a3db8931a5a75020dc8. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

76,494

 

 

$

46,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

65,162

 

 

 

38,068

 

General and administrative

 

 

3,201

 

 

 

2,430

 

Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

 

269

 

 

 

4,236

 

Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate

 

 

2,982

 

 

 

4,161

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

20,135

 

 

 

16,996

 

Asset impairment

 

 

141

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

91,890

 

 

 

65,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

4,366

 

 

 

(22,043

)

Loss on sale of assets, net

 

 

(124

)

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(23,250

)

 

 

(6,459

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

221

 

 

 

(459

)

Total other expense

 

 

(18,787

)

 

 

(28,961

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(34,183

)

 

 

(48,704

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

1,729

 

 

 

1,584

 

Net loss

 

 

(35,912

)

 

 

(50,288

)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

 

 

(9,893

)

 

 

(7,466

)

Less: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock

 

 

14,570

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent

 

$

(40,589

)

 

$

(42,822

)

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.43

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.43

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

102,787,640

 

 

 

99,387,467

 

Diluted

 

 

102,787,640

 

 

 

99,387,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

39,963

 

 

$

36,486

 

Restricted cash

 

 

68,470

 

 

 

113,156

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

71,798

 

 

 

60,807

 

Other current assets

 

 

58,820

 

 

 

67,355

 

Total current assets

 

 

239,051

 

 

 

277,804

 

Leasing equipment, net

 

 

34,631

 

 

 

34,907

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

70,163

 

 

 

71,015

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

1,685,242

 

 

 

1,673,808

 

Investments

 

 

72,320

 

 

 

73,589

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

58,309

 

 

 

60,195

 

Goodwill

 

 

260,252

 

 

 

260,252

 

Other assets

 

 

27,094

 

 

 

26,829

 

Total assets

 

$

2,447,062

 

 

$

2,478,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

132,654

 

 

$

136,048

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

7,124

 

 

 

7,045

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

14,905

 

 

 

16,488

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

154,683

 

 

 

159,581

 

Debt, net

 

 

1,274,149

 

 

 

1,230,157

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

62,644

 

 

 

63,147

 

Other liabilities

 

 

156,001

 

 

 

236,130

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,647,477

 

 

 

1,689,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; redemption amount of $448.2 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

 

 

279,160

 

 

 

264,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

 

 

994

 

 

 

994

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

892,992

 

 

 

911,599

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(86,856

)

 

 

(60,837

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(247,293

)

 

 

(300,133

)

Stockholders' equity

 

 

559,837

 

 

 

551,623

 

Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries

 

 

(39,412

)

 

 

(26,829

)

Total equity

 

 

520,425

 

 

 

524,794

 

Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity

 

$

2,447,062

 

 

$

2,478,399

 

 

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(35,912

)

 

$

(50,288

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities

 

(4,366

)

 

 

22,043

 

Loss on sale of assets, net

 

124

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

 

895

 

 

 

709

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

20,135

 

 

 

16,996

 

Asset impairment

 

141

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred income taxes

 

1,547

 

 

 

1,512

 

Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative

 

1,125

 

 

 

766

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

1,429

 

 

 

841

 

Amortization of bond discount

 

1,045

 

 

 

 

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses

 

(165

)

 

 

25

 

Change in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(10,825

)

 

 

13,744

 

Other assets

 

8,140

 

 

 

(2,315

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

1,812

 

 

 

(19,488

)

Management fees payable to affiliate

 

4,888

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

(2,157

)

 

 

1,306

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(12,144

)

 

 

(14,149

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Investment in unconsolidated entities

 

(2,126

)

 

 

(1,637

)

Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary

 

(4,448

)

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

 

(39,861

)

 

 

(51,728

)

Investment in promissory notes and loans

 

(20,500

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

93

 

 

 

2,092

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(66,842

)

 

 

(51,273

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt

 

41,600

 

 

 

9,450

 

Payment of deferred financing costs

 

(649

)

 

 

(277

)

Cash dividends - common stock

 

(3,084

)

 

 

 

Net transfers from Former Parent, net

 

 

 

 

34,270

 

Settlement of equity-based compensation

 

(90

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

37,777

 

 

 

43,443

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(41,209

)

 

 

(21,979

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

149,642

 

 

 

301,855

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

108,433

 

 

$

279,876

 

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders or Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders or Former Parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent

$

(40,589

)

 

$

(42,822

)

Add: Provision for income taxes

 

1,729

 

 

 

1,584

 

Add: Equity-based compensation expense

 

895

 

 

 

709

 

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

269

 

 

 

4,236

 

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments

 

1,125

 

 

 

766

 

Add: Asset impairment charges

 

141

 

 

 

 

Add: Incentive allocations

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

 

20,135

 

 

 

16,996

 

Add: Interest expense

 

23,250

 

 

 

6,459

 

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)

 

8,190

 

 

 

5,407

 

Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock

 

14,570

 

 

 

 

Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities

 

480

 

 

 

 

Add: Other non-recurring items (2)

 

1,288

 

 

 

 

Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

(4,366

)

 

 

22,043

 

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)

 

(5,221

)

 

 

(3,816

)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

21,896

 

 

$

11,562

 

__________________________________________________

(1)

 

Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net income (loss) of $4,318 and $(22,088), (ii) interest expense of $8,032 and $6,463, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,666 and $6,284, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $20 and $3, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(9,847) and $14,615, (vi) equity-based compensation of $1 and $98 and (vii) asset impairment of $— and $32, respectively.

(2)

 

Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: subsidiary severance expense of $1,288.

(3)

 

Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $110 and $127, (ii) provision for income taxes of $53 and $15, (iii) interest expense of $1,857 and $1,384, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,136 and $2,263, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61 and $27, (vi) other non-recurring items of $3 and $— and (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $—, respectively.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Railroad

 

Jefferson
Terminal

 

Repauno

 

Power and
Gas

 

Four Core
Segments

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$

8,098

 

 

$

(9,162

)

 

$

(8,831

)

 

$

8,542

 

 

$

(1,353

)

Add: Provision for income taxes

 

598

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

910

 

Add: Equity-based compensation expense

 

325

 

 

 

444

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

 

 

 

895

 

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

183

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

205

 

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,125

 

Add: Asset impairment charges

 

141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

141

 

Add: Incentive allocations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

 

5,101

 

 

 

11,869

 

 

 

2,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,215

 

Add: Interest expense

 

955

 

 

 

7,884

 

 

 

588

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

9,429

 

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,509

 

 

 

10,509

 

Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities

 

480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

480

 

Add: Other non-recurring items (2)

 

1,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,288

 

Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,761

)

 

 

(7,761

)

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)

 

(18

)

 

 

(4,715

)

 

 

(228

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,961

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,151

 

 

$

6,518

 

 

$

(4,861

)

 

$

11,314

 

 

$

30,122

 

________________________________________________________

(1)

 

Power and Gas:

 

 

Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) net income (loss) of $7,761, (ii) interest expense of $7,234, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,340, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $20, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(9,847), and (vi) equity-based compensation of $1.

(2)

 

Railroad:

 

 

Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: subsidiary severance expense of $1,288.

(3)

 

Railroad:

 

 

Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1, (ii) provision for income taxes of $1, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $10, (iv) interest expense of $2, (v) other non-recurring items of $3 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1.

 

 

Jefferson:

 

 

Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $102, (ii) provision for income taxes of $46, (iii) interest expense of $1,823 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,744.

 

 

Repauno:

 

 

Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $7, (ii) interest expense of $32, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $122, (iv) provision for income taxes of $6, and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61.