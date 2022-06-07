FTC Advances Study Into PBM Practices and Impact on Specialty Pharmacies

NASP Provided Extensive Comments to the FTC on Anti-Competitive Market Practices Harmful to Non-Affiliated Specialty Pharmacy Businesses and the Specialty Patients They Serve

WASHINGTON, DC, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC – The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) applauds the decision by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to proceed with its planned 6(b) study to review pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices, and specifically the impact vertically integrated businesses have on access to and the affordability of medications. The study is expected to review PBM use of specialty drug lists, specialty drug policies, and other practices that limit specialty pharmacy networks and steer specialty patients and drugs away from those specialty pharmacies that are not otherwise owned or affiliated by a PBM or their vertically integrated partners.

NASP President and CEO Sheila Arquette, RPh stated, “This study has been a long time coming, and today it feels like the collective voice of non-affiliated specialty pharmacies is beginning to be heard. Clawbacks on pharmacies and other significant reimbursement limitations, patient steering, and deliberate efforts to preclude pharmacies from specialty pharmacy network participation must be addressed. All of these actions limit patient access to the pharmacies of their choice that they rely on to manage their complex and often life threatening specialty conditions. Now is the time to end this market manipulation. NASP looks forward to supporting the FTC’s ongoing efforts.”

NASP testified during the FTC’s hearing prior to an initial February vote on the 6(b) study held by the FTC. NASP also submitted extensive comments in response to the FTC’s Request for Information on these topics, highlighting concerns from all types of specialty pharmacies: independent, hospital-based, grocer-based, and others in one collective voice.

