U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.77
    +1.27 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +12.40 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6000
    +0.6990 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,391.32
    -114.76 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

FTC Advances Study Into PBM Practices and Impact on Specialty Pharmacies

National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)
·1 min read

NASP Provided Extensive Comments to the FTC on Anti-Competitive Market Practices Harmful to Non-Affiliated Specialty Pharmacy Businesses and the Specialty Patients They Serve

WASHINGTON, DC, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC –  The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) applauds the decision by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to proceed with its planned 6(b) study to review pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices, and specifically the impact vertically integrated businesses have on access to and the affordability of medications. The study is expected to review PBM use of specialty drug lists, specialty drug policies, and other practices that limit specialty pharmacy networks and steer specialty patients and drugs away from those specialty pharmacies that are not otherwise owned or affiliated by a PBM or their vertically integrated partners.

NASP President and CEO Sheila Arquette, RPh stated, “This study has been a long time coming, and today it feels like the collective voice of non-affiliated specialty pharmacies is beginning to be heard.  Clawbacks on pharmacies and other significant reimbursement limitations, patient steering, and deliberate efforts to preclude pharmacies from specialty pharmacy network participation must be addressed. All of these actions limit patient access to the pharmacies of their choice that they rely on to manage their complex and often life threatening specialty conditions. Now is the time to end this  market manipulation. NASP looks forward to supporting the FTC’s ongoing efforts.”

NASP testified during the FTC’s hearing prior to an initial February vote on the 6(b) study held by the FTC. NASP also submitted extensive comments in response to the FTC’s Request for Information on these topics, highlighting concerns from all types of specialty pharmacies: independent, hospital-based, grocer-based, and others in one collective voice.

# # #

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry.  NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors ,logistics providers, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians. With over 150 corporate members and 2,500 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

CONTACT: Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122 sarquette@naspnet.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Business leaders react to Raytheon's HQ move out of Mass.

    Raytheon's HQ move to Virginia could come with a subtle negative effect: a decreased loyalty to the state Raytheon called home for 100 years, a UMass professor warned.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These T

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) released its first-ever annual letter to shareholders yesterday, and it gave investors more visibility into its growth plans. CEO RJ Scaringe has big plans for the company. In his shareholder letter, Scaringe boldly predicted "that Rivian can become one of the largest companies in the world, helping to drive the future of transportation."

  • The Top Fintech Stocks to Buy With $100

    A handful of fintech names are priced far more affordably, giving you a chance to own a meaningful number of shares without breaking the bank. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) isn't a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone in your household has benefited from the company's product, perhaps without even knowing it. Simply put, Marqeta provides software that allows retailers to offer customized credit card accounts to consumers and corporate clients.

  • Short sellers raise bets against GameStop and AMC to highest level in a year as Wall Street sees more pain ahead

    Short interest is equivalent to 23% of GameStop's float; for AMC that figure is 22%, according to data from S3 Partners.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.