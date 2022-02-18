U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,347.49
    -32.77 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,113.39
    -198.64 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.38
    -174.34 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.85
    -20.25 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.69
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    -0.0470 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0240
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,114.18
    -976.86 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.40
    -17.39 (-1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

FTC approves modifications to Boston Scientific divestiture agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FTC seal at commission headquarters in Washington
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BSX
    Watchlist

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it has approved certain modifications to medical device company Boston Scientific Corp’s divestiture agreements.

"The FTC approved these agreements and incorporated them into its order as part of a consent agreement it required in 2019, when Boston Scientific acquired medical equipment and pharmaceutical supplier BTG plc," the FTC said in a statement https://bit.ly/3Bv08z0 on Friday.

As a condition of Boston Scientific's acquisition of BTG, the FTC required it to divest to Varian Medical Systems its Drug Eluding Beads (DEBs) and bland beads business, the FTC said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Adopts Sweeping Trading Curbs After Ethics Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve formally adopted tough, sweeping restrictions on officials’ investing and trading, aiming to prevent a repeat of the ethics scandal that engulfed the U.S. central bank last year.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Ratchet

  • Metaverse is what ‘we’ve been about since the very beginning,’ Matterport CEO says

    Matterport CEO RJ Pittman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss digitizing 3D spaces, partnering with Meta and Amazon, and future applications of the company's service.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Ford CEO considering ways to run EV business separately: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on rumors that Ford could spin off its electric vehicle business.

  • USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bon

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • How Baby Boomers Can Stop Worrying About Retirement

    Many baby boomers worry they won't have enough to retire. Find out how to boost your nest egg now and help make your money last during retirement.

  • Power prices crash as Storm Eunice drives wind turbines

    Macron forced to pump almost £2bn into EDF after capping energy prices Pay-per-mile road charging 'threatens electric car sales' FTSE 100 dips 0.3pc as Ukraine threat lingers Kate Andrews: Covid has made politicians like Trudeau power crazy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • GE Drops After Warning of Supply-Chain Pressures Through Mid-Year

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. fell the most in three weeks after warning that supply-chain snags, a labor shortage and material inflation will be a drag on its businesses at least until the middle of this year. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Rat

  • Qatar seeks to block 'incendiary' Airbus jet cancellation

    (Reuters) -Qatar Airways condemned what it described as an "incendiary" decision by planemaker Airbus to revoke an order for A321neo jets as it seeks a court ruling to reinstate the plane deal. Airbus said last month it had pulled out of the deal because Qatar Airways had broken a separate contract in a dispute about surface flaws on larger A350 jets, something the carrier denies. Qatar has grounded 21 of the jets and is refusing to take delivery of more.

  • Here’s How The Price Action of Crude Oil Behaves Before A Correction

    Exhaustion of the up momentum in the crude oil followed by a false breakout might signal a looming correction.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Norwegian Air CEO considers Airbus jets amid drawn-out Boeing litigation

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air may order jets from Airbus in the future unless ongoing litigation with Boeing over previous aircraft cancellations is resolved in a timely fashion, the carrier's chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Norwegian, which flies a Boeing-only fleet, emerged from bankruptcy protection last May but is still locked in a dispute over the cancellation of pre-pandemic orders for 97 Boeing aircraft, which is to be decided in U.S. legal proceedings. It however managed to get a similar contract over deliveries from Airbus terminated.

  • EU launches WTO dispute against China over telecom patents

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union launched a legal challenge against China at the World Trade Organization on Friday, arguing that Chinese courts were preventing European companies from protecting their telecom technology patents. The European Commission, which filed the challenge on behalf of the EU's 27 members, said EU companies were being deterred from going to a foreign court to safeguard their standard-essential patents (SEPs). The Commission has also consulted the United States and Japan, whose standard-essential patent holders face similar challenges and which want to be setting global tech standards, rather than leaving this to Beijing.

  • Deere Stock Active After Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost

    "We expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals," said CEO John May.

  • Amazon Is Quietly Hiring for the Metaverse

    Tech giant Amazon is hiring for the metaverse without necessarily calling attention to it. Amazon's gaming engine Lumberyard, which has struggled to make inroads into the gaming developer space, is hiring its first metaverse person. The job titled "Senior Product Manager, Technical (AWS Game Tech)" was posted on LinkedIn four days ago and is also available on the company's jobs page.

  • Here's Why Home Depot Is a Better Business Than Lowe's

    These two massive retailers compete head-to-head in all facets of their businesses, but one benefits more from a specific customer group.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $903 Million

    Quarterly results reflect solid execution in dynamic environment.

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.