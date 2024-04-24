FTC bans noncompete agreements that limit job switching. Here's how it could impact NJ

The Federal Trade Commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday to ban noncompete agreements, a practice by which employers prohibit their staff from working for rival companies but which the federal agency argues stifles economic mobility for workers.

The move will likely be challenged in court by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business lobbying group, which questions the authority of the federal agency to create such a ban.

Shortly after the vote, tax services firm Ryan LLC filed a lawsuit in a Texas federal court challenging the noncompete ban and claiming that the agreements can benefit businesses, workers, and the economy.

“For New Jersey employers, they’re going to need to revisit how they retain talent, rather than with a restrictive covenant,” said Tom Muccifori, a partner at the law firm Archer Greiner, who specializes in trade secrets and restrictive covenants, which is essentially a noncompete agreement.

That revisit entails looking at “compensation packages, upping those packages, increasing training, mentoring, culture, work-life balance,” Muccifori said. “It’s going to require some out-of-the-box thinking.”

The FTC received nearly 26,000 comments on the proposed ruling. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that health care workers made up a large portion of those comments, according to The Hill.

According to a 2019 study from the Economic Policy Institute, about half of private U.S. businesses require employees to sign such agreements.

“Noncompete clauses keep wages low, suppress new ideas, and rob the American economy of dynamism,” Khan said in a statement.

The FTC ban affects 18% of the U.S workforce, from fast food workers to high level executives — 30 million people — according to estimates by the FTC.

A Federal Reserve of Minneapolis study from 2021 found that one in 10 workers who earn less than $20 an hour are bound by noncompete agreements.

“I think employees will be more mobile,” Muccifori said.

But he said that he was deeply opposed to the FTC ruling over concerns it could upend an employer’s means of protecting their company secrets. Businesses argue that the measure is necessary to prevent trade secrets from leaking to their competitors.

What is a noncompete agreement? How will the rule change things?

Noncompetes typically bar a person from going to work for a competitor or starting a business of their own.

The rule would require companies with existing noncompete agreements to scrap them and to inform current and past employees that they will not be enforced.

The FTC said that employers could still use trade secret laws and non-disclosure agreements to protect company secrets.

According to the rule, only “senior executives” — those in a “policy-making position” who make at least $151,164 a year — are exempt from the ban.

The FTC does not regulate certain industries, including nonprofit organizations, some banks and insurance companies, and airlines.

What does NJ law say about noncompete agreements?

State courts have upheld noncompete agreements, according to a post by the Metuchen-based law firm Smith Eibeler.

But the agreements have to protect a legitimate business interest, and enforce a reasonable scope, duration and geographic area, Muccifori said.

The impact of the FTC ruling could be felt in New Jersey, which is known for its financial services, pharmaceutical and high tech sectors, all of which would want to protect their trade secrets that could be leaked to competitors by former employees, said Elissa Frank, vice president of government affairs at the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, a trade group.

“It would just open up that company to that not-assurance that a former employee would take that information elsewhere,” Frank said.

The rule has the backing of Democratic senators, labor unions such as the AFL-CIO and the Service Employees International Union, as well as 18 state attorneys general, including New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin.

“Employees deserve to move to new jobs or start their own businesses as their careers develop,” Platkin said last April. “The proposed national rule would allow for greater competition and fairness in the marketplace as businesses will have to find better ways to keep talented workers than the yoke of a noncompete clause.”

What happens next?

The FTC rule would not go into effect for 120 days after it enters the Federal Register, though the FTC press release does not indicate when that first step will happen.

If Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election he could simply reverse the ruling.

This article contains information from USA TODAY.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: FTC bans noncompete clauses. Here's what it means for NJ jobs